It’s unfortunate that we drag our leaders through courts, regrets PM Abbasi

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday rued the Supreme Court's decision that disqualification handed down under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution is for life, a ruling that directly affects his predecessor Nawaz Sharif, saying that overthrowing leaders who have a proven track record of performance was a "misfortune for the country".

The premier, during his speech at the inauguration of the first unit of Neelum-Jhelum Hydro Electric Project (NJHEP) near Muzaffarabad, said: “Nations remember those who work for them [but] we have a different tack. Here, whoever delivers or performs is disqualified by courts from politics forever, like a decision that has again come today [and] which is a great misfortune for the country."

“Not only do we not respect those political leaders who have a track record of service to the nation, but we also drag them through the courts…this practice should end now,” he added.

PM Abbasi remarked that a country devoid of political stability and regard for politics and politicians can hardly ever witness progress, stressing that "we must realise these things".

He pointed out that the ultimate decision rested with the people, whom he backed to make their decision in the polls.

“Whatever they decide, we will accept it wholeheartedly," said Abbasi. "But, what’s going on at the moment — the failure to respect our leaders — is unacceptable. It needs to be brought to an end and the people of Pakistan will bring this [change] through the power of their vote."

Neelum-Jhelum en engineering marvel: PM Abbasi

Referring to the NJHEP, Abbasi said it was "an engineering marvel completed by the government after overcoming immense challenges".

Looking back at the obstacles, he said the project was initiated in 2008 but when the PML-N assumed power in 2013 only 10-12 per cent work had been done.

“There were enormous fiscal, technical challenges and at the first meeting no one was sure that this project will ever see the light of the day,” he recalled.

“It is indeed PML-N and Mian Nawaz Sharif's success. The fact remains that without his [Sharif’s] personal interest, this project could never have been accomplished. Not only his interest but his faith led to its completion,” Abbasi said, suggesting to Wapda Chairman retired Lt Gen Muzammil that he should writes a memoir recalling the project's ups and downs.

PM Abbasi said that despite the project cost swelling to almost $5billion — three times more than the original estimates — production of efficient and environment-friendly electricity had finally started.

“The biggest problem we inherited in 2013 was the energy crisis," he said. "Prior to our rule, no government could even add 2000MW to the grid. To the PML-N’s credit, today an additional 10,400MW of electricity has been added to the system."

He claimed that the government had bridged the gap between supply and demand. However, he added that the forced power load-shedding would continue in areas where electricity was being stolen.

The premier said it was the first time in Pakistan's history that the energy generation base had been diversified.

"Three major coal-based plants, which produce the most efficient and cheap electricity, have become operational and the fourth one will be commissioned next year," he said.

He said the government was trying to install wind and solar projects at bare-minimum cost.

“We have fixed a cost benchmark, whereby only those renewable energy projects will be constructed whose total cost of generation will be less than the fuel cost of thermal plants,” he said.

“The effort is not just for diversification but for cheap electricity that should meet the demands of the whole country,” he added.

PM Abbasi said the PML-N had not only delivered in power sector but also in all other areas particularly the communications sector.

Kashmir has become human rights challenge for the world

On the Kashmir issue, he said Pakistan has been advocating for the rights of Kashmiris for the past 70 years and that it was Pakistan’s desire to see this issue settled in accordance with the UN resolutions.

Referring to the ongoing spell of atrocities in Indian-held Kashmir, the PM said he had told the UN secretary general during a recent meeting in China that the Kashmir issue was a human rights challenge for the world to address.

“We have raised this issue at every forum and we will continue to do so. I hope the world community will play its role in bringing the plight of Kashmiris to an end,” he said, while reiterating Pakistan’s diplomatic, moral and political support to the struggling Kashmiris.

On the situation along the Line of Control (LoC), he said the way innocent civilians had been targeted in the past two years had no precedence.

“Whenever India comes under pressure it resorts to shelling across the LoC,” he said.

NJHEP

Earlier, the prime minister was informed that the first unit of the NJHEP would generate 242MW of electricity.

The first unit would be followed by the second, third and fourth units at one-month intervals respectively, officials said. The project would provide about Rs5 billion low-cost hydel electricity to the national grid every year, with annual benefits of the project estimated at Rs50 billion.

In addition to the construction of the hydro-power plant, an amount of Rs5.2 billion had been earmarked for the environmental mitigation measures in the project area.

The measures include a high school for girls, roads, water supply schemes, recreational parks, basic health units, bridges, water treatment schemes, watershed management facilities, and a grid station.