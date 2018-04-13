ECP committee drafts ToRs for scrutiny of PTI's party accounts

A special committee constituted by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday drafted the terms of reference (ToRs) for the scrutiny of foreign funding received by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

According to the ToRs, the committee will examine the PTI's financial statements and other accounting records for the five-year period between 2009 and 2013 with the aim of finding out any defects and omissions in the disclosure of funds received from abroad.

The committee has been granted a period of 30 days from its inception to complete the scrutiny process and submit its report to the ECP.

On March 12, a five-member bench of the ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Mohammad Raza had formed the special committee in the foreign funding case.

The decision was taken three years after the foreign funding case was first filed, in November 2014, by a founding member of the PTI, Akbar S. Babar.

Petitioner Babar had termed the constitution of the committee a major development in holding PTI and its leadership to account. He believes the probe will lead to major disclosures regarding how the PTI allegedly raised "illegal and undocumented" funds from abroad.

“I hope that after the full disclosure of the massive corruption, all those responsible for managing PTI accounts, including its chairman and members of its finance committee, will be banned for life from holding office in any political party in Pakistan,” Babar had said.