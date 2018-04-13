DAWN.COM

NAB Lahore summons Nawaz Sharif on April 21 to explain alleged misuse of authority

Dawn.com | Ali WaqarUpdated April 13, 2018

National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Lahore Division on Friday summoned ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif to appear before it on April 21 and explain about the alleged misuse of authority during his second tenure as prime minister in 1999, DawnNewsTV reported.

According to the NAB order, Nawaz Sharif and his brother — Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif — have been found guilty of constructing a road at government's expense for their personal benefit.

NAB alleged that on the directives of Nawaz Sharif, the width of the road leading to Jati Umra was broadened which increased the construction cost of the project.

In addition to this, NAB alleged that in order to provide for the extra cost of the project many small projects of the District Council Lahore had to be shut down, causing massing inconvenience to the public.

Meanwhile, the accountability bureau has also summoned the son-in-law of Shahbaz Sharif in the case.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court ruled that disqualification handed down to Nawaz Sharif under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution is for life.

Sharif was disqualified by a five-judge SC bench on July 28, 2017, in the Panama Papers case.

The decision, read out by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, stated that the disqualification of any member of parliament or a public servant under Article 62 (1)(f) in the future will be “permanent”. Such a person cannot contest elections or become a member of parliament

Saad Khan
Apr 13, 2018 07:29pm

Recover the money spent on this road going to his palace and also spent on the boundary wall, police barracks, all must immediately be recovered.

Dr Mughal - UK
Apr 13, 2018 07:37pm

Bad luck comes in threes...

Saif Zulfiqar
Apr 13, 2018 07:38pm

Shariffs proved to the nation that they are worst than cobblers.

Disgusting
Apr 13, 2018 07:45pm

Please call Abbassi also. For misuse of his position I providing Government Vehicles to an undertrial person and facilitating escape of a criminal to London by providing a Government aircraft.

fairplay
Apr 13, 2018 07:54pm

make the sharifs pay 2X the cost overruns, and a penalty on top of it. isnt there a jail term fir such abuses.

Alba
Apr 13, 2018 08:01pm

It is because of their arrogance. Nawaz firmly believes the people of Pakistan owe him (and his family) special privileges because he has worked so hard for the country. He can name his street The Road To Ruin.

DR .Tarik
Apr 13, 2018 08:14pm

Interesting, why their son in laws are also corrupt ?

