NAB Lahore summons Nawaz Sharif on April 21 to explain alleged misuse of authority

National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Lahore Division on Friday summoned ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif to appear before it on April 21 and explain about the alleged misuse of authority during his second tenure as prime minister in 1999, DawnNewsTV reported.

According to the NAB order, Nawaz Sharif and his brother — Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif — have been found guilty of constructing a road at government's expense for their personal benefit.

NAB alleged that on the directives of Nawaz Sharif, the width of the road leading to Jati Umra was broadened which increased the construction cost of the project.

In addition to this, NAB alleged that in order to provide for the extra cost of the project many small projects of the District Council Lahore had to be shut down, causing massing inconvenience to the public.

Meanwhile, the accountability bureau has also summoned the son-in-law of Shahbaz Sharif in the case.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court ruled that disqualification handed down to Nawaz Sharif under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution is for life.

Sharif was disqualified by a five-judge SC bench on July 28, 2017, in the Panama Papers case.