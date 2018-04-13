DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Family of man killed by US diplomat's car rally in Islamabad

APApril 13, 2018

Email


Family members of a young Pakistani man killed by a United States (US) diplomat in a road accident rallied in Islamabad on Friday, asking the government to ensure that justice is done.

The rally was held near the road where 22-year-old Ateeq Baig was killed and another person was injured when the US military attaché Col Joseph Emanuel Hall allegedly ran a red light and hit his motorcycle last week.

Baig's father Mohammad Idrees took part in the rally. He said that so far, no US Embassy official had visited his home for condolences.

Pakistan has already lodged a formal protest with US Ambassador David Hale, who expressed sympathy for the victims' families and assured cooperation with the investigation.

According to DawnNewsTV, Col Emanuel was driving a white SUV when he hit Ateeq and Raheel who were travelling on a motorbike. Ateeq died on the spot while Raheel suffered serious injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police didn’t attempt to arrest the military attaché since he holds diplomatic immunity; however, they shifted the US embassy’s vehicle to Kohsar police station.

A senior police officer, however, told Dawn on Wednesday that a case had been registered for the crime and that there is no doubt that a trial will be conducted. The diplomat has immunity regarding arrest and detention, but not against trial. He said it was up to the US embassy to decide if the trial will be conducted by the local courts or those in his native country.

The embassy has issued a security alert restricting personnel movement in Islamabad.

PAK US RELATIONS
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
ART KP
Apr 13, 2018 02:27pm

It was an "Accident" get over it!

Muhamamd Faisal
Apr 13, 2018 02:41pm

@ART KP It was a criminal negligence of not obeying the traffic lights and killing an innocent man

Shah
Apr 13, 2018 02:52pm

This not only a crime against the person in question. This is also a crime against the laws of Pakistan. Laws of Pakistan are supreme and the law breaker must face justice within the Pakistani justice system.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Inconvenient truths

Inconvenient truths

Terrorists draw their strength from a state that follows their rules of engagement.

Editorial

April 13, 2018

Slow pace of justice

THE phrase ‘speedy justice’ has become almost a platitude. Judges and politicians have uttered it ad nauseam; ...
April 13, 2018

Ascent of unreason

ON this day last year, we watched in horror scenes of a brutal lynching. By all accounts, Mashal Khan was dedicated...
April 13, 2018

Poor choice of envoy

FOREIGN Minister Khawaja Asif has risen to the defence of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s choice for ...
April 12, 2018

Growth returns

THE projections differ fractionally, but all outlooks on the economy show that the growth rate by the end of the...
April 12, 2018

Shujaat’s disclosure

ONLY God and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain know why the veteran politician from Gujrat has come out with his memoirs at...