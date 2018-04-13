PML-N terms SC verdict on lifetime disqualification a 'joke, conspiracy'
Shortly after the Supreme Court announced that any lawmaker disqualified under Article 62 (1)(f) would be ineligible to hold public office for life, State Minister for Information Maryam Aurangzeb termed the verdict a "joke that has already been played on previous prime ministers".
The SC on Friday ruled that disqualification handed down under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution — the same provision under which Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by a five-judge SC bench on July 28, 2017, in the Panama Papers case — is for life.
"This is the same [kind of] decision that led to the hanging of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, to the assassination of Benazir Bhutto and [then] to the disqualification of an elected prime minister [Nawaz]," claimed Aurangzeb.
"This decision is the result of a conspiracy by 'Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves'," she added.
Aurangzeb termed those who were behind the verdict as "innocent and cowardly" people who believed that disqualification can end a politician's political career. When asked if the PML-N was heading towards confrontation, Aurangzeb insisted that Sharif and the PML-N had "always respected state institutions, including the judiciary".
Following his disqualification as the prime minister last year, Nawaz was also removed as PML-N head in February after the SC struck off a controversial amendment to the Elections Act, 2017 which had paved the way for Nawaz Sharif to resume leadership of the party.
After his disqualification as party head, the PML-N had declared Nawaz 'Quaid (leader) for life'.
'Leader of hearts'
"As long as Nawaz Sharif lives in the hearts of the people, this disqualification will hold no meaning," said Aurangzeb. "Pakistan's civil society, public and media is now awake and everyone can see what is happening [in the country], and the reasons behind it. The slogan of 'minus-one' is being raised once again."
"A prime minister who ended terrorism and load-shedding from the country has been disqualified for life."
The state minister insisted that the corruption allegations against Sharif could not be proven in any court. Referring to the Panama Papers verdict, she said that even though Sharif had been accused of corruption, he was disqualified for "not receiving a salary from his son's company".
Aurangzeb also warned Sharif's opponents to "be scared" of the former premier, because his slogan, "vote ko izzat do" (respect the vote), was gaining popularity among masses.
Comments (44)
Is she a government employee or Nawaz's personal assistant? In which capacity she is holding a press conference for a person who is barred for life.
Bravo!!! Supreme Court...
A great decision that will help block corrupt, dishonest people from entering to the power corridor again and again.
All the rubbish from politics should be removed and integrity and sanctity of politics and parliament restored
The biggest joke is that Shariff family do not understand the constitution. Please read it again, all of you. Nawaz is banned for LIFE from Pakistan Politics.
Late but good decision by SC.
Ro Nawaz Ro!
Good decision SC
The Forty Thieves can be no other than the politicians who have brought ruin to Pakistan through the complete failure to provide good governance and economic relief to the general populace. Alibaba is Nawaz himself and no other, three decades of loot and yet he and he's entouraaj have appetite for more. This is a great decision by the Supreme Court good riddance.
Ideally we should have the Chinese policy to deal with looters and plunderers of Public money Nothing less
Load shedding finished? Madam please check your facts and read the newspaper - you are after all the Minister for Information.
This should have been done long time back. Bravo
Ali Baba and 40 thieves have been disqualified
Salute to the brave judges
Thanks Supreme court for today's historical verdict. The corruption Mafia has no chance to loot and plunder this country's national wealth anymore.
Good decision - as dishonest politicians and buerocrats should be banned to hold any government or institution positions. How come people involved in corrupt practices can be in government or hold high positions in any institutions - this is illogical and imoral? Disqualification along with sending all corrupt mafia in jail (after conviction) is one way of getting rid of black sheep of our society and will deter others!
She is inviting contempt of court.
Excellent Decision - the likes of this lady are greatly disturbed as they received their light and bread from the Sharif family. the court should take action whoever speaks against its verdicts...
Long Live Supreme Court of Pakistan. First of all absolutely agree with this wonderdul and brave decision. Secondly for PML-N who are calling it a conspiracy. Do you remember when Urban Sindh was deprived of their genuine mandate. It was PML-N who were celebrating and taking credit for it. Now please have a taste of your own medicine. Hopefully you will realize how it feels. Long Live Pakistan.
So sad miya sahabh ...We will miss you for your efforts to restore indo pak peace process
"A prime minister who ended terrorism and load-shedding from the country has been disqualified for life."
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
@Adil
Say what?
Integrity and sanctity of politics? You appear to be confusing politics with votes. Please re-edit and submit.
Amazing how wajid zia is refuting every claim he made in JIT report and yet SC announed the versict. What was the urgency? It seems all fishy from the start when JIT was selectes on whats app, yes whats app and now this. We saw urgency on before one day of senate elections. Even a blind can see whats going on. But its bad that SC works under influence. Very bad and not a good precedent. Previously Musharraf told that Raheel shrif pressurized courts to allow safe exit to Musharraf. When we will have again courageous judge like Iftikhar ch. Who didnt bow down to any influence Nd any oressure
Shredding crocodile tears to divert attention from real corruption and NAB cases. Good decision to disqualify dishonest and corrupt politicians for life - such people do not deserve to be in politics and public domain!
But where is the corruption involved in not taking salary from son's company? The teeming millions must be told the whole truth before invalidating their ballot paper.
"A prime minister who ended terrorism and load-shedding from the country has been disqualified for life." What a joke!!!
What a day today. Victory at last.
Whenever I see this Minister of State I am reminded of Rana Sana ullah of Modal Town fame.
She must have been assured of a prominent position in the future!
It might be a joke for her, but for the nation its first good news of the year
Not to forget. This verdict can be implied for all that were çorrupt.
It is a great news for Pakistan. We should have rule of law and put all these currupt leader in jail for life also.
@zain NS didn't do anything, it was brave men of Pak army who secured the country. NS still hides behind a bullet proof screen. And don't forget Modi is NS personal friend !
Well Done Supreme Court of Pakistan. You have made us proud and restored our confidence in judiciary.
@Paracha you are very funny..
Load shedding has ended? The promise has been made, but the proof is yet to come this summer. Praise him for what has been accomplished while he was PM, but false statements about NS is what he really doesn't need more of.
It seems some sort of miracle is taking place and they (politicians) are finding no escape now. All their effort to save their necks is legally defeated. They have no other option than to surrender to law now. Law must prevail even in Pakistan and though it has occurred very late but they say it is never too late. Politicians must learn to obey law if they have to show their loyalty to the country and people.
It is ironic that PML(N) leadership remembers Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto now when in the past Nawaz kept on praising General Zia and benefitted from his largess.
Well done!
This lady should have been, by now , arrested, she should have been in jail! How dare she call the decision of Supreme Court a joke? Trash people like her should be trashed without a further delay.
She needs to understand she is an employee of the State and is being paid from monies collected from citizens of the State in the form of taxes and/or loans taken out in the name of sovereign guarantees of repayment by the State she represents. She is not a personal servant of anybody. If she chooses to be one, honorable for her is to leave her employment of the State. She cannot be both at the same time.
Supreme Court, we love you
"SC verdict on lifetime disqualification a 'joke, conspiracy'" So why aren't they laughing?
She always speaks foul....