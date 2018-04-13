DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

‘Engineered protests’ won’t be allowed, says army chief

Baqir Sajjad SyedUpdated April 13, 2018

Email


RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa gives a medal to a woman whose relative embraced martyrdom in the line of duty during a ceremony held at the General Headquarters on Thursday.—INP
RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa gives a medal to a woman whose relative embraced martyrdom in the line of duty during a ceremony held at the General Headquarters on Thursday.—INP

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday that “engineered protests” would not be allowed to reverse the gains of counterterrorism operations and cautioned the nation against forgetting sacrifices of “real heroes”.

The army chief was speaking to notables in Peshawar and at an investiture ceremony at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Gen Bajwa did not name the social movement for the rights of Pakhtun people, Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), but it was abundantly clear from his remarks, which included references to PTM’s demands for clearance of mines and removal of check-posts, that he was referring to their protests.

Bajwa cautions against forgetting sacrifices of ‘real heroes’

Apparently, the army chief was forced into giving his position on the protests after leaders of some mainstream political parties, including Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, expressed their support for the PTM protests that are being seen as a movement for the rights of Pakhtuns. The PTI chief had also said that he would raise the PTM concerns with Gen Bajwa.

The movement was initially launched in protest against the extra-judicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in Karachi and for getting justice for the slain young man. A 10-day-long protest held in Islamabad to press for the arrest of suspended SSP Rao Anwar, who is allegedly involved in Mehsud’s killing, earned the PTM sympathies from all sections of society, encouraging leaders of the movement to expand their agenda to include other grievances of Pakhtuns.

The military was initially receptive to their demand of seeking justice for Naqeebullah, but later became critical of the motives of its leadership, especially after the movement got support from Kabul and some other world capitals. These concerns got reinforced when PTM leaders talked about seeking “international guarantees” for redressal of their grievances and taking their issues “to the United Nations” and appealing “to the global society”.

Speaking about PTM’s demands for removal of what they call “mines” and “check-posts”, Gen Bajwa said: “Measures to facilitate general public at check-posts without compromising security and clearance of unexploded ordnance were already in process on completion of kinetic operations”.

He, however, cautioned against haste in the process. “No one is more interested than security forces to have such peace and stability environment which allow their complete de-induction. However, threat is still residing across the border and some disorganised residual potential including the ones morphed into Afghan refugees. Therefore we still need to move with caution”.

Notwithstanding genuine problems of peaceful citizens, he maintained that military’s concern was that “no anti state agenda in the garb of engineered protests etc aimed at reversing the gains achieved at heavy cost in blood and national exchequer succeeds”.

At the ceremony at the GHQ, Gen Bajwa regretted that no sooner had peace returned to Fata than a “movement was started”.

On this occasion, he warned against forgetting the sacrifices of “real heroes”, who laid down their lives for the country, saying nations that forget their heroes were wiped off. He also pointed to the “limited ability” of “our nation” to “remember history”.

“The people in the country and outside, who are against Pakistan’s integrity must know that the Army with the public backing would not allow anything to happen to the country,” he added.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

1000 characters
Socrates
Apr 13, 2018 07:59am

Yes, "engineered protests" should not be allowed.

And there should be no " Guarantors" for such protestors.

Janu
Apr 13, 2018 08:02am

It is very obvious who is behind these paid movements.

Syed Tanwir Hasan
Apr 13, 2018 08:09am

Imran Khan and Bilawal Bhutto are naive about Pakistan's history of its creation. In fact both are below average in understanding and perception about what Pakistan needs and what are its problems and realities and both should be shunned.

Khan
Apr 13, 2018 08:14am

Here they come!

MM
Apr 13, 2018 08:25am

Our heroes are those soldiers who stoodfast and sacrificed themselves for the sake of the country but on other hand we oppose those policy makers who pushed the country into the America's war against terrorism and in result our heroes were martyred, civilians were killed, displaced and billions dollars lost to exchequer

javeed
Apr 13, 2018 08:26am

Whatever he said is logical! FATA has rendered huge sacrifices to reach where they are today! Without army operation none of this would have been possible! Just go back two years, you will see bomb blasts going everywhere, give credit where it is due. It seems very fishy when your own citizens demand international guarentee & your enemies support them. If the moment has nothing to do with those enemies, they should outright reject their support!

IAB
Apr 13, 2018 08:26am

The issue is already gone international! Only Pashtu speaking army personal is appreciated at check post in KPK.

tQ
Apr 13, 2018 08:46am

Our politicians are a disgrace to politics. They have no foresight or national agenda hence the mushrooming of regional and ethnic parties.

zaim Raza
Apr 13, 2018 08:50am

Long live Pakistan. Long Live Pak Army

BhaRAT
Apr 13, 2018 08:54am

Wellsaid General sahib

BhaRAT
Apr 13, 2018 08:57am

Long Live Pakistan army, Thank you for restoring peace in our country and condolences to the families who lost their loved who gave up their lives while fighting for our country

KHAN
Apr 13, 2018 09:03am

all protests in Pakistan are always engineerd, be it PTI dharna, TLP dharna or PTM

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Inconvenient truths

Inconvenient truths

Terrorists draw their strength from a state that follows their rules of engagement.

Editorial

April 13, 2018

Slow pace of justice

THE phrase ‘speedy justice’ has become almost a platitude. Judges and politicians have uttered it ad nauseam; ...
April 13, 2018

Ascent of unreason

ON this day last year, we watched in horror scenes of a brutal lynching. By all accounts, Mashal Khan was dedicated...
April 13, 2018

Poor choice of envoy

FOREIGN Minister Khawaja Asif has risen to the defence of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s choice for ...
April 12, 2018

Growth returns

THE projections differ fractionally, but all outlooks on the economy show that the growth rate by the end of the...
April 12, 2018

Shujaat’s disclosure

ONLY God and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain know why the veteran politician from Gujrat has come out with his memoirs at...