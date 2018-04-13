Woman singer’s suspected killer remanded in police custody by Larkana magistrate

LARKANA: The key suspect in singer Samina Sindhu’s death case, Tariq Ali Jatoi, was on Thursday remanded in police custody for seven days by a judicial magistrate of Larkana.

The singer, said to be in her seventh month of pregnancy, had received a fatal bullet wound in her back while performing on the stage at a function in the Kanga village of Larkana district late on Tuesday night. Jatoi was arrested a little later.

He, along with two unidentified suspects, was booked for the alleged murder. Police produced Jatoi before the magistrate on Thursday to obtain his remand.

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and civil society organisations including those of artists, condemned the alleged murder in a statement issued by the party’s media cell. “The murder of an artist and a woman is a heinous crime which would not be tolerated by the society,” the statement said.

Several local PPP leaders, elders of the nominated suspect and others visited the bereaved family and offered their condolences to Sindhu’s husband, Ashiq Samoo.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2018