Woman singer’s suspected killer remanded in police custody by Larkana magistrate

The Newspaper's CorrespondentApril 13, 2018

LARKANA: The key suspect in singer Samina Sindhu’s death case, Tariq Ali Jatoi, was on Thursday remanded in police custody for seven days by a judicial magistrate of Larkana.

The singer, said to be in her seventh month of pregnancy, had received a fatal bullet wound in her back while performing on the stage at a function in the Kanga village of Larkana district late on Tuesday night. Jatoi was arrested a little later.

He, along with two unidentified suspects, was booked for the alleged murder. Police produced Jatoi before the magistrate on Thursday to obtain his remand.

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and civil society organisations including those of artists, condemned the alleged murder in a statement issued by the party’s media cell. “The murder of an artist and a woman is a heinous crime which would not be tolerated by the society,” the statement said.

Several local PPP leaders, elders of the nominated suspect and others visited the bereaved family and offered their condolences to Sindhu’s husband, Ashiq Samoo.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2018

Ayub
Apr 13, 2018 10:24am

Previously very few used to drink in Pakistan but with the flow of easy money from corruption,lot of new rich are getting drunken and doing heinous crime. This case can be made a case study fir the effect of easy money.

