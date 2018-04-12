SC to announce decision in disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) case tomorrow

The Supreme Court (SC) will announce the verdict in the case determining whether disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution is for life or time-specific, DawnNewsTV reported.

Article 62(1)(f), which sets the precondition for a member of parliament to be "sadiq and ameen" (honest and righteous), is the same provision under which Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by a five-judge SC bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on July 28, 2017 in the Panama Papers case. Likewise, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen was disqualified on Dec 15 last year by a separate bench of the apex court under the same provision.

The decision will be announced at 11am in courtroom No. 1.

The court had on February 14 reserved its verdict in the case. A five-member bench of the apex court ─ headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah ─ reserved the verdict in all 17 appeals against the disqualification of lawmakers.

The verdict was reserved after Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf completed his arguments.

"The Constitution does not determine the length of the disqualification period under Article 62(1)(f)," Ausaf had said in his concluding arguments, adding that the court would have to look into the matter on a case to case basis.

During the hearing, when the chief justice asked if the declaration of honesty expires on its own after some time, he was told that it doesn't.

"If a crime has been committed, the provision applies for life," Justice Ejazul Ahsan said.

"If the time has not been determined for the disqualification, does it mean the subject has been disqualified for life?" Justice Nisar asked.

"The parliament will have to look into that," the Attorney General replied.