DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Two women 'rescued' from Khairpur, Sindh after enduring five years of rape, physical abuse

Mohammad Hussain KhanUpdated April 12, 2018

Email


Two sisters, married into the same household in Sindh's Khairpur district, were 'rescued' and their husbands arrested after the women alleged that they had being been subjected to sexual and physical violence for five years.

Sarim Burney ─ a rights activist who helped recover the victims ─ told Dawn he had been informed by an anonymous source four days ago about the two women's ordeal. He had subsequently rushed to their residence in Gambat, where the “poor women were being subjected to the worst form of torture and being labelled as ‘kari’".

The two women were later brought to the Hyderabad Press Club, where they narrated their ordeal to the media.

Also read: Crimes against women: The stories we all forgot

According to the younger sister, who preferred to speak on behalf of both: “We were forced to sleep with our husbands’ brothers off and on by our own husbands ever since we were married.”

“Whenever I raised a small argument, my mother-in-law asked her sons to take me to the room, strip me and then beat me. My sister and I were often denuded before the entire family including our husbands' brothers,” she alleged while showing visible marks on her arms, face and head.

“Whenever our brothers visited us, our husbands and mother-in-law would always sit with us so that we do not share anything,” she said.

Furthermore, she claimed that the two sisters were kept locked in the home whenever their husbands left.

“I finally fled from the house with my daughter after scaling the walls last Friday," she said adding that she had since spent one night at the police station and two nights at her aunt’s house.

The woman's son was rescued later on Monday, along with the older sister and her daughter from a previous marriage.

SSP Khairpur Shabbir Sethar confirmed that four men accused in the case had been arrested on Monday, saying that a case had been lodged on the complaint of one of the victims.

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Faisal
Apr 12, 2018 09:00pm

Predators must be punished

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The scheme

The scheme

Conceivably, amnesty might even be the littlest of all evils.

Editorial

April 12, 2018

Growth returns

THE projections differ fractionally, but all outlooks on the economy show that the growth rate by the end of the...
April 12, 2018

Shujaat’s disclosure

ONLY God and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain know why the veteran politician from Gujrat has come out with his memoirs at...
Updated April 11, 2018

Caretaker PM talks

With parliament’s term set to expire in two months, the caretaker administration set to take over from June.
Updated April 11, 2018

Child abuse in Punjab

The absence of official statistics is almost immaterial — even one child is one too many.
Updated April 11, 2018

Electable women

In a male-dominated parliament, elected female newcomers would have to demonstrate commitment and leadership qualities.