DAWN.COM

Former employee of Kot Lakhpat jail moves SC against workplace harassment

Rana BilalApril 12, 2018

A former female employee of Kot Lakhpath jail in Lahore moved the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday against the alleged harassment she faced at the hands of the Inspector General Prisons' (IG) personal assistant and two other jail employees.

The step was taken after IG Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig had dismissed the former female employee's complaint.

In her application to the SC, the former employee of the jail said that a number of female jail employees are harassed at various jails in Lahore.

While talking to DawnNewsTV, the woman alleged that she was dismissed from her position last month due to "internal politics" at the jail.

Earlier this week, three officers of Islamabad police were suspended following their alleged involvement in sexually harassing female personnel of the force.

The officers were suspended in the light of an investigation conducted into a complaint lodged by female officers of the police force.

Inspector General of Islamabad police Sultan Azeem Taimoori told DawnNewsTV that an investigation into the matter is still underway.

The female officers also filed an application regarding the matter with the chief justice's complaint cell, where they said that they were harassed in the Police Lines.

The female officers had alleged in their complaint that the superintendent of the headquarter, the operator and the reader asked them to come to their lodging area.

"The chief justice should take suo motu notice of the situation, we will provide complete evidence to him," the applicants had said while asking that the "black sheep" of the police line should be weeded out.

