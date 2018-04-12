DAWN.COM

Gen Bajwa says nation 'should not forget' military’s sacrifices in Fata

Dawn.comUpdated April 12, 2018

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday complained that Pakistanis had a "history of forgetting its [the nation's] heroes” while remarking that “just days after peace returned to Fata, people have started another movement.”

He made the remarks during a solemn ceremony held at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi where he conferred awards on martyred military personnel for acts of gallantry during military operations.

“They [our martyrs] who sacrificed their lives for the country are our real heroes,” Gen Bajwa said towards the end of the ceremony, adding that as a nation "we should always remember their sacrifices".

A large number of military officials and the heirs of martyred personnel were in attendance.

During the ceremony, 32 officers were awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Star of Distinction), two officers were awarded the Tamgha-i-Jurat (Medal of Courage), 33 officers and soldiers were awarded the Tamgha-i-Basalat (Medal of Good Conduct), and four officers and soldiers were awarded a United Nations Medal.

The medals of martyred military personnel were received by their family members.

A day earlier, during a Corps Commanders' Conference, Gen Bajwa had stressed that for the peace and prosperity of Fata, it is imperative that the region is "mainstreamed" and merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa according to the wishes of its people.

The army chief's statements come in the wake of a major rally staged by the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) on Sunday. One of PTM's demands is the restoration of routine life in Fata, which has been at the forefront of Pakistan's fight against terrorism.

Comments (5)

SkyHawk
Apr 12, 2018 07:57pm

It's incomprehensible how Gen Bajwa is ignoring all other national issues Pakistan is facing including corruption, energy crisis, illiteracy, poverty, unemployment, bad economy, inflation, poor health facilities, no clean drinking water and the ongoing socio-political crisis. At least he should have emphasized that Army supports judiciary and will stand by it if needed.

Arif
Apr 12, 2018 08:00pm

Salute to the soldiers who served in FATA in tough weathers, who caught the criminals and made the criminals feel that there is a force which fights for Pakistan and most importantly who gave their lives for the country. However, some of the high-ups in Army need to answer for their decisions just like the politicians of our motherland.

SHAHID SATTAR
Apr 12, 2018 08:15pm

While we should not forget about the military's sacrifices ever, due credit must also be given to the civilians who suffer owing to any conflict. They are the worst sufferers and they are hardly ever compensated for their losses. Perhaps it is time we started looking into the grievances of the civilians too and try to remedy the situation to make life easier for the survivors.

Dastak
Apr 12, 2018 08:33pm

What about the collateral damage?

Salim
Apr 12, 2018 08:51pm

selfless army needs to be appreciated

