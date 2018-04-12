First polio case of 2018 reported in Balochistan

The first polio virus case of 2018 was reported in Balochistan's Dukki district on Thursday.

Sources in the Balochistan health department told DawnNewsTV that a three-year-old child fell prey to the crippling virus.

Samples of the child's blood were sent to a laboratory and the results confirmed the presence of polio virus in his body, the sources said.

It is yet to be ascertained if the child was ever administered polio drops.

During 2017, three polio cases were reported in Balochistan. The cases were from Quetta and Killa Abdullah districts of the province.

The Balochistan government has already imposed an emergency in the province with the objective of wiping out the crippling virus.