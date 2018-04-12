Wrestler Bilal wins bronze medal at Commonwealth Games

Gujranwala's Mohammad Bilal became the third Pakistani athlete to win a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018 after he defeated English wrestler George Ramm by 3:1 classification points in the 57kg category of men's freestyle wrestling on Thursday.

Pakistan's Mohammad Bilal competing against England's George Ramm. — Photo courtesy: Commonwealth Games

The 22-year-old wrestler had earlier defeated Malta's Gary Giordmaina and Sri Lanka's Divoshan Charles Fernando. He, however, had lost to India's Rahul Aware, who went on to clinch the gold medal.

The other two Pakistani athletes who won medals at the Games — 18-year-old Talha Talib and 20-year-old Noor Dastagir — also hail from Gujranwala.

Talib was the first athlete from Pakistan to win a medal in the 2018 Games — that are underway in Australia's Gold Coast — after he lifted 283kg in a weightlifting category of 62kg.

Dastagir, who participated in the +105kg category, lifted a total of 395kg to win a bronze medal.