Wrestler Bilal wins bronze medal at Commonwealth Games

Zeeshan AhmedUpdated April 12, 2018

Gujranwala's Mohammad Bilal became the third Pakistani athlete to win a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018 after he defeated English wrestler George Ramm by 3:1 classification points in the 57kg category of men's freestyle wrestling on Thursday.

Pakistan's Mohammad Bilal competing against England's George Ramm. — Photo courtesy: Commonwealth Games
Pakistan's Mohammad Bilal competing against England's George Ramm. — Photo courtesy: Commonwealth Games

The 22-year-old wrestler had earlier defeated Malta's Gary Giordmaina and Sri Lanka's Divoshan Charles Fernando. He, however, had lost to India's Rahul Aware, who went on to clinch the gold medal.

The other two Pakistani athletes who won medals at the Games — 18-year-old Talha Talib and 20-year-old Noor Dastagir — also hail from Gujranwala.

Talib was the first athlete from Pakistan to win a medal in the 2018 Games — that are underway in Australia's Gold Coast — after he lifted 283kg in a weightlifting category of 62kg.

Dastagir, who participated in the +105kg category, lifted a total of 395kg to win a bronze medal.

Pakistan's Mohammad Bilal competes against England's George Ramm. — Photo courtesy: Commonwealth Games
Pakistan's Mohammad Bilal competes against England's George Ramm. — Photo courtesy: Commonwealth Games

Comments (18)

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 12, 2018 03:14pm

Welcome to the club of medal winners in the 2018 Common Wealth Games in Australia. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Kailash Singh
Apr 12, 2018 03:16pm

Congratulations. All the 3 medals came from athletes from Gujranwala. Could someone throw light on the reason behind it?

Surya Kant
Apr 12, 2018 03:17pm

Heartiest congratulations. Keep winning.

Majid Khan
Apr 12, 2018 03:18pm

Inshallah...... Congratulations..... Inshallah, we will be victor in every field of life very soon!!!

dost
Apr 12, 2018 03:21pm

congratulations.

ROCKY
Apr 12, 2018 03:26pm

Who won Gold? :)

Sachin Tandon
Apr 12, 2018 03:29pm

Congrats for winning Bronze. Keep it up.

Iklakh
Apr 12, 2018 03:47pm

conragts 3 medals in bronze hope we can have gold

All the best

BhaRAT
Apr 12, 2018 04:18pm

Some people from a Insecure country will now brag how much they’ve won when we’re not even Intrepid knowing that

dost
Apr 12, 2018 04:19pm

congratulations to victorious but advise for politicians and society.sports is integral part of healthy and growing life.so without partiality support all sports.spend on infrastructure and incentive to athletes.small countries in geography, population, resources are doing much better.

Dravida Nadu
Apr 12, 2018 04:19pm

Congratulations respect from dravida Nadu

LILLY
Apr 12, 2018 04:47pm

@Dravida Nadu You mean Karnataka? Because Karnataka is the real dravida nadu.

Shiva
Apr 12, 2018 05:04pm

Congratulations.........but overall performance of pakistan is not as per expectations. In CWG, we stand nowhere against our neighbour. Need tremendous improvements in the field of sports.

Human first
Apr 12, 2018 05:06pm

@ROCKY good question ??

dynamite
Apr 12, 2018 05:10pm

Many Many congratulations...with this medal Pakistan has attained rank 31 out of total 39

Bobby
Apr 12, 2018 05:17pm

@ROCKY It says in the article,even though it is just a passing remark.

Khurram
Apr 12, 2018 05:23pm

Great show.

vinay
Apr 12, 2018 05:24pm

After they return, they should be inspirations and mentor for other young athletes. Congratulations.

