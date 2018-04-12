Wrestler Bilal wins bronze medal at Commonwealth Games
Gujranwala's Mohammad Bilal became the third Pakistani athlete to win a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018 after he defeated English wrestler George Ramm by 3:1 classification points in the 57kg category of men's freestyle wrestling on Thursday.
The 22-year-old wrestler had earlier defeated Malta's Gary Giordmaina and Sri Lanka's Divoshan Charles Fernando. He, however, had lost to India's Rahul Aware, who went on to clinch the gold medal.
The other two Pakistani athletes who won medals at the Games — 18-year-old Talha Talib and 20-year-old Noor Dastagir — also hail from Gujranwala.
Talib was the first athlete from Pakistan to win a medal in the 2018 Games — that are underway in Australia's Gold Coast — after he lifted 283kg in a weightlifting category of 62kg.
Dastagir, who participated in the +105kg category, lifted a total of 395kg to win a bronze medal.
Comments (18)
Welcome to the club of medal winners in the 2018 Common Wealth Games in Australia. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Congratulations. All the 3 medals came from athletes from Gujranwala. Could someone throw light on the reason behind it?
Heartiest congratulations. Keep winning.
Inshallah...... Congratulations..... Inshallah, we will be victor in every field of life very soon!!!
congratulations.
Who won Gold? :)
Congrats for winning Bronze. Keep it up.
conragts 3 medals in bronze hope we can have gold
All the best
Some people from a Insecure country will now brag how much they’ve won when we’re not even Intrepid knowing that
congratulations to victorious but advise for politicians and society.sports is integral part of healthy and growing life.so without partiality support all sports.spend on infrastructure and incentive to athletes.small countries in geography, population, resources are doing much better.
Congratulations respect from dravida Nadu
@Dravida Nadu You mean Karnataka? Because Karnataka is the real dravida nadu.
Congratulations.........but overall performance of pakistan is not as per expectations. In CWG, we stand nowhere against our neighbour. Need tremendous improvements in the field of sports.
@ROCKY good question ??
Many Many congratulations...with this medal Pakistan has attained rank 31 out of total 39
@ROCKY It says in the article,even though it is just a passing remark.
Great show.
After they return, they should be inspirations and mentor for other young athletes. Congratulations.