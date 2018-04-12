Security tightened in Islamabad as TLP asks workers to 'come out on the streets'

As another deadline given by the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for the government to implement the controversial Faizabad agreement came to an end on Thursday, security was beefed up in the capital and adjoining areas in anticipation of possible agitation.

A heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies has been deployed at the entry and exit points of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. A joint flag-march of the army and LEAs was also held in the capital, according to a security official.

TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi has been leading a sit-in at Lahore's Data Darbar since April 2 to press for the implementation of the Faizabad agreement, which was brokered by the army last year, between the government and leaders of Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA).

Last Friday, the party had announced that it would spread the scope of its protest to other cities if the government did not meet its demands by Thursday (today).

Pir Afzal Qadri, chairperson of the TLP, told party workers after the 4pm deadline lapsed on Thursday to "come out on the streets and not go back until Rizvi announces to end the protest".

According to DawnNewsTV's sources, TLP leaders are mulling to block the Lahore-Islamabad motorway as well as GT Road to paralyse inter-city movement.

“If the 11-point Faizabad agreement, which includes provisions like the release of arrested workers and withdrawal of cases against them, is not implemented, the entire country will be on the roads next Friday,” Qadri had told journalists last week.

Govt fails to arrest Rizvi, others

Last week, the TLP chief and some TLYRA leaders were declared proclaimed offenders by an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad. Law enforcement agencies, however, have been unable to make any arrests.

The spokesman for the Punjab government, Malik Ahmed Khan, had admitted that arresting Rizvi and other TLYRA leaders was proving to be difficult for the provincial authorities.

Speaking to DawnNewsTV regarding the protest, Khan had said Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah was in constant contact with the protesters and was trying to convince them to abandon the sit-in.

Faizabad debacle

The protests in the capital at Faizabad had begun last year after a change to the Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath via the Elections Act 2017 came to the fore. Despite the government terming it a clerical mistake and immediately moving to bring the document back to its original form, the opposition and TLYRA demanded action against those involved.

Violent protests then spread across the country after the federal government used force against those camping at Faizabad. The protests were eventually called off when the government accepted most of their major demands under an army-brokered agreement.

The demands of the protesters included making public the Raja Zafarul Haq report — containing details of the investigation into the clerical error, the release of all arrested protesters, formation of committee to suggest action against those who used force against protesters, and full implementation of an earlier agreement between Punjab government and TLYRA.