SC bars govt from privatising PIA without its permission
The Supreme Court on Thursday barred the government from proceeding with privatisation of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) without its permission.
Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar passed the order while hearing a case pertaining to a suo motu notice against sales of national assets on lower prices.
Irked by the heavy losses of the national flag-carrier and its proposed privatisation, the chief justice said that he may constitute a judicial commission to calculate and redress the losses incurred upon the airline.
"Who is responsible for the loss of Rs360 billion? We want to know the cause of the loss and viewpoint of PIA's employees on the issue," the chief justice said.
"Those who have ruined this national asset are oppressors, enemies and traitors," said the CJP, adding that all the current advisors of PIA have no experience in the relevant field.
The bench ordered the airline to submit terms and references to calculate the losses of PIA.
Heavy losses
Earlier in today's hearing, the chief justice had ordered authorities to place the names of all former managing directors of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on the Exit Control List. However, he withdrew the order in the second half of the hearing but bound the former officials to have permission of the court before leaving the country.
PIA's lawyer informed the court during the hearing that the national flag-carrier has suffered a loss of Rs360.39 billion during the last 17 years.
"The government of Pakistan owns 96 per cent stakes in the airline. Since April 2016, PIA has been functioning as a public limited company. It is being run as per a corporate model," he added.
He said that the board of governors of the company consists of 11 members, a majority of whom are appointed by the government.
"Aviation secretary is the chairman and member of the board. Irfan Illahi is the elected member of the board and secretary E&D is also a member of the board," he said.
The lawyer said that other airlines had taken advantage of reduced petroleum prices but PIA had failed to do the same.
The CJP-led three-member bench directed the counsel for the airline to submit a report on the deficit suffered by PIA during the last nine years, and to separately state the deficit of each year and highlight who the managing director of the airline was during that year.
The court also ordered submission of a list of all chairmen, advisors, and managing directors of PIA.
The apex court also directed the federal government to submit a reply on the issue. "Does the federal government intend to privatise the airline?" the chief justice asked and directed the attorney general to appear before the bench.
The bench adjourned the hearing for 14 days.
Separately, the court dismissed a petition against the PIA administration. The petitioner had contended that only influential candidates were provided opportunities for internships in the airline. The court rejected the petition while citing the absence of any law on internships.
Comments (62)
Its a great action, please do not hang it long, one MD is Khaqan Abbasi who ruined the PIA and established his own Air blue!
Sincere action but too late in the day. Damage is irreversible unless a clean slate is given to a competent new leadership.
chief justice should also order to arrest all those who did magar corruption in this airline and made bankrupt.
Finally someone took notice of PIA.
Strange decision. Not sure what it will achieve. Flawed thinking is evident when an airline is called a national asset. If airlines were national assets then why most countries don’t have national airlines owned b6 governments. UK, US, Canada all don’t have a govt owned airline. When there is political intervention in management then MDs are powerless too. Also if MDs are on the list 5hen why not members of the Board of Directors which is the govern8ng body or the secretary and min8dters to whom PIA reports ?
How about the ex German managing director of PIA? How can his name be put on the Exit Control List whereas he already left the country and has no intention of returning to his former employer's head office?
Kudos to CJ.
Naya Pakistan on the way, Alhumdulillah. All Pakistanis are jumping with joy that FINALLY these corrupt elite will under go a though accountability process :D
They ruined this national asset i.e. PIA and now want to sell it at peanuts to dear ones .They call it democracy , where they appoint any heads of national institutions /Semi-autonomous companies at their choice by ignoring merit , rules & regulations and on a hefty salary & perks against the approved salary structure of the organisation.
@MM where were the Govt when the PIA chairmans were busy in plundering the national carrier?... (Probably supporting them)
I wish the case goes till the end otherwise this corruption will continue. Make the institutions strong, not the people. Colonization has destroyed all the institutions in the colonies. Built the institutions and country will be built.
Good action take by the CJ.
Same has happened to Wapda, Pakistan Steels,NBP. Nothing safe traitors everywhere.
If somebody try to make PIA well again he had to fire 80% of the PIA present staff and hire more professional and egar to learn people.
We all appreciate the action taken by CJ SCP.Putting the name of top people of other public institutions making losses or bankrupt owned by the Government of Pakistan on ECL is the need of the hour. Time for recovering the looted money and sending the looters and their sponsors to jail.
All these exercises are superficial, nothing concrete will surface.
Enemies and traitors are the political parties that used PIA as a hiring hall for party workers, resulting in PIAs 700-1 employee to aircraft ratio!
Everyone has contributed towards PIA failure. During Shaukat Aziz tenure, PIA management due poor service restricted the serving age of airhostess to 45 years. The matter was taken to Supreme Court and the honourable court of Ch Iftikhar raised the serving age to 60 years. Can you imagine a lady of 60 years doing a strenuous job which an airhostess is supposed to perform. This is besides the physical charm associated with ladies working in airline industry.
CJ should know better that the top management has little control when they cannot fire a government official. The menace that PIA is right now is because it's run by government servants; which means zero accountability.
Good Action
thank you CJP. Please bring them to justice
Dear CJP sahib, PIA was systematically and purposefully destroyed by PMLN and PPP especially by Mr. Zardari who gave many jobs to his Jeyalas on political basis without considering merit and necessary Experience and Qualifications. Plus there is one more strange thing happening, namely, that the personal Airline of Mr. Abbasi (Air Blue) is making big profits but PIA is going down in continues losses. The profitable routes are being given to Air Blue only Plus the mismanagement, nepotism, incompetence and deeply rooted corruption are some more common reasons behind the total destruction of PIA. Thanks dear CJP for taking action which was long overdue.
A futile exercise. Most of the later MDs in PIA were just Pawns placed by the real Players. They would not be able to disclose whose tunes they had been playing to.
All these years government was only interested in securing or fabricating justification for selling the airlines
Yes! Yes! Yes!..Way to go CJP!
Brilliant move. We are sick and tired of politicians and bureaucrats ruining our national airline. Time something was done to remove cronies and political appointees whose only purpose is to self fill pockets.
Government should not get into business. PIA can be closed down or handed over to the private entity. Overstaffed and unprofessional airline company is going to fail immaterial of who runs it or who is in power. Its the same story all over the world... govt run businesses eventually fail and become a liability. Govt should get into welfare schemes and airlines is not one of them
Investigate and punish all those who were involved in this crime!! Please don't let any goverment to sale any state assets these assets belong to the people of Pakistan these assets were build from the money of people of Pakistan. Still revival possible for railway, still mills and pia
long live CJ of Pakistan. also to be noted is abuse by staff in utilizing free passage for themselves and families rampantly beyond very generous quota. these quotas should be severely curtailed! under hand seats are kept vacant for staff. on many occasions PIA refused tickets to passengers on pretext of fully booked flight, when often up to twenty seats are vacant. exemplary punishment should be awarded with long prison terms to the top management during the last two decades.
I do not understand, what is to be investigated. It is not only the fault of PIA personnel, it is the politicians, who
destroyed it by nepotism and corruption.
It is a good step for the future progress of all the public institutions. All those who damaged to public institutions must be put into the cage.
'Those who ruined PIA are enemies and traitors,' This in an acknowledgement that an institution is not ruined because of incompetence, but by design. If something never worked, it will not be ruined, it would be a failed project, probably because of incompetence. But something that has already worked but then ruined, mere incompetence cannot be the cause, there has to be some criminal intentions. Thank you CJP for exposing criminality hidden in guise of incompetence.
Thanks CJP sahib for taking action against the black sheeps in PIA.
Great efforts by CJP Judiciary must go extra mile to intercept those traitors
First destroy the institutions, then sell it!
This man is on a mission. Very difficult to deal with corrupt politicians and beaurocrats. Stay safe and wish you a lot of good luck. Hope things change the way you envision for your country
PIA has been a slow moving disaster and I agree 100% that those responsible for it´s destruction are traitors to Pakistan. I am one of those patriots who always defends our country, military and independence - and even I have started using other airlines because of the extremely bad quality of service, jets and the high cost per ticket. (I mostley travel Norway & Denmark to and from Pakistan)
Supreme Court zindabad!!!
All this started of with Goverment corruption.
The corrupt to core incompetent experienced team of PMLN is responsible for the mess PIA is in .... CJP should arrest all these big thugs ...
With due respect some of the ex MDs are outside the country enjoying the wealth they acculated. Need a real operation clean up to make a profitable airline.
Did PIA's lawyer inform that one of those is the current prime minister?
Only Third world countries airlines are owned by Government. Airlines are simply transport companies.Let it be privatise properly.In just 2 years it will start making money and will bring good name to the country.
@Sarfaraz Ahmed you are wrong sir. air Canada has government shares in it. It also has lot of issues
@TN
Mr. Khaqan Abbasi Good Luck to you!
Important missing link is "Who Appointed CEO's n CFO's" during these nine years". He or She are the main culprits
Good suggestion to all MD's names on ECL who mismanaged PIA during the last ten years. But, what about the PM's and mininsters, who were also responsible for selecting them and their incompetency - arrest them as well and find out real culprits behind PIA's mess and down fall!
Noticed too late! Nevertheless, it s never late for real accountability. Let s see how far honorary CJP can take this. Don’t want to sound like a critic but what were all the institutions (including justice system) doing when the dacoits were robbing us?
Great action.... But what about our PM, he was also one of them.... But I really I want to see Zardari's corruption, when it will disclose.
A great decision by the CJP. Why similar action was taken by some of the previous CJPs under whose watch PIA was being ruined? Long live the current CJP for his bold and courageous action.
A long awaited action taken by cjp, those who are responsible should not only be sentenced to jail but also to pay the amount P.I.A suffered loss during his tenure. It's is also to be noted that not only National Airline case should be see the case conclusive result, but a suo Moto case should be taken against Pakistan National Shipping Corp. In the same regard.
Why only GM’s when some of the postings were awarded by the governing party and they appointed their relatives and party memebers into PIA. Check the qualifications and experiance of some station managers appointed on big airports.
Chief justice should get himself deep in the details of PIA accounts to find out how one of its former managing director was able to build his own private airline company . That particular airline is earning profits worth of millions and PIA is bearing loses worth of billions. What a coincidence ! Indeed there is some thing fishy which is compelling current primier to push for privitazation of airline when clock is winding down on PMlN tenure in less than two months
Too late too little
PIA, our beloved airline, hope people see it's glories again in their lives.
Well Done CJP!!!
Pia should desolve
Air India is also making huge losses. A lot of private airlines also have losses. Doesn't mean that there is corruption always if there is a loss. However an enquiry is welcome to make it profitable.
To be true and honest Peoples party with induction of their jialas in all the cadres have brought the airline on its knees.Grossly overweight no organization can survive like this. Some new thinking to be developed to split PIA into core and non-core business lines. The burden of extra baggage should be removed for the planes to fly. Someone has to do it, if there is a will.
Chief Justice can only highlight the point but cannot find any solution
It is surprising how several private airlines make huge profits operating in the same country while the national carrier, which helped establishing and nurturing several ME and other Asian airlines that are leading the world air services today, is languishing in despair?
@TN it was ruined during PPP rule
Too late to mourn the state of PIA. It is but a carcass, a mere shadow of its former self. The very airline, which guided Air China and Emirates to get off the ground (literally) and expand around the world, is now shrunk to handful of international routes.
Very sad state of affairs and commentary on Pakistani political scene. No political party can take credit for buidlin Pakistan or its institutions, brands or image. The only prosperous and stable times we had were during Ayub Khan and Musharraf. Rest of the so-called 'democractically elected' governments, came to loot and plunder.