CJP urges judges to provide speedy justice

Saleem ShahidUpdated April 12, 2018

QUETTA: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has said that no hurdle will be tolerated in the way of providing speedy and inexpensive justice and it is the responsibility of the judges to provide swift justice to people.

Speaking at a ceremony held here on Wednesday to hand over keys of vehicles to judges of the Balochistan High Court, CJP Nisar said thousands of cases had been pending for 40 years and judges would be held responsible for the delay in providing justice to the masses.

“There was a time when judges would write judgements in their own handwriting, so no one could have made changes in their judgement, but today many judges are making decisions without applying basic legal rules,” he said.

“Judges are the most important pillar of the judicial system in the country. We should respect our profession because Allah has attached us to this profession which leads towards respect and forgiveness,” he added.

Sharing his views on legal reforms in the country, CJP Nisar said: “We don’t have the power to change the legislation made during the British rule in the subcontinent, but if we follow the existing legal rules, we can provide easy justice and dispose of hundreds of cases timely.”

He said the people had been waiting for judgements in their cases for 30 to 40 years and their right to justice was being violated by lack of interest of judges. “If people are not getting justice despite knocking on the doors of honourable courts, I think we all would be held responsible for these delays.”

The chief justice urged the judges to learn complexities of laws because, he said, the time had come that “we all have to bring changes in our judicial system and it is up to you (the judges) to first bring a positive change in your courts”.

He said as compared to other government departments the judges had more privilege and lavish salaries and perks.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2018

