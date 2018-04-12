Babar, Hasan honoured for featuring in ICC ODI team

LAHORE: Pakistan’s young cricketers — batsman Babar Azam and paceman Hasan Ali — were awarded caps here on Wednesday after being named in International Cricket Council’s 2017 ODI team of the year.

The duo were presented caps by Pakistan team’s head coach Mickey Arthur at national team’s training camp underway here at the Gaddafi Stadium for the forthcoming tour of England and Ireland.

The caps were presented amid rousing applause by the camp probables.

Speaking on the occasion, right-handed batsman Babar said “Another milestone for my Pakistan. I dedicate this award to our brave women because I was raised by one.”

Hasan, the right-arm quick, termed getting the cap “a special moment of [my] cricket career” and expressed the determination to improve further in the game by putting in more hard work and commitment.

ICC ODI team of the year 2017:

David Warner (Australia), Rohit Sharma (India), Virat Kohli (captain, India), Babar Azam (Pakistan), A.B. de Villiers (South Africa), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper, South Africa), Ben Stokes (England), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Hasan Ali (Pakistan), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) and Jasprit Bumrah (India).

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2018