At least 7 civilians killed in fighting and protests in India-held Kashmir

AFPUpdated April 11, 2018

Indian security personnel detain a Kashmiri man during protests by students in Srinagar. —AFP
At least seven Kashmiri people were killed in fighting in India-held Kashmir on Wednesday that sparked angry retaliatory protests and violent street clashes across the restive Himalayan region.

Kashmir — divided between India and Pakistan but claimed in its entirety by both — has witnessed a surge in violence with more than 100 people killed since the start of the year.

In the latest shootout, Indian forces killed four Kashmiris in Kulgam district in southern Kashmir, police said.

Hundreds of civilians marched on the village, chanting anti-India slogans and throwing stones at government forces who responded with live rounds, pellets and tear gas.

“Two civilians died when they came close to the encounter site,” local police chief Shesh Paul Vaid told AFP. A soldier who was wounded during the fighting died later in a military hospital, Vaid said.

Villagers mourn near the body of slain Kashmiri youth Sharjeel Ahmed. —AFP
The violence comes shortly after 20 people — including four civilians — were killed on a single day earlier this month.

Separatist rebels in Indian Kashmir have been fighting security forces for decades for independence or for a merger with Pakistan. Tens of thousands, mostly civilians, have died.

On Wednesday, students protested against Indian rule at Srinagar's largest university, while shops were closed in the city.

Tensions were particularly high before Wednesday's violence: two police officers were implicated this week in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl whose body was found in January.

Last year was the deadliest of this decade in the region, with more than 200 alleged militants killed in a counter-insurgency offensive dubbed “Operation All Out”.

Ali
Apr 11, 2018 06:45pm

Our government has to internationally protest these incidents more loudly and strongly.

Blue Knight
Apr 11, 2018 07:31pm

civilians should keep away from encounter sites and should not interfere with the security forces job.. in any part of the world if you come in the way of the security forces' work, there will be consequences..

