Pregnant singer shot dead in Larkana for refusing to stand up and sing
A local singer was shot dead during a festive ceremony in Kanga village near Larkana on Tuesday, Dawn reported.
Twenty-four-year-old Samina Samoon, also known as Samina Sindhu, was allegedly shot dead by Tarique Ahmed Jatoi while she was serenading the gathering.
She had reportedly refused to oblige his 'request' that she stand up while she sang.
The accused, who was allegedly intoxicated, had badgered the victim to comply before he shot her dead.
Samina was rushed to the Chandka Hospital, but could not survive her injuries and was pronounced dead.
The slain singer's husband told journalists that she had been six months pregnant with their child.
He has demanded that the first information report should mention that the man who shot her and two of his accomplices are accused of double murder: that of the woman and her unborn child.
Police have arrested the main accused.
Comments (11)
Guns and gun powder MUST be taken out of the hands of ordinary public, poor or rich!!!
Violence is inbred in some of us.
Barbaric!
what a shame
Barbarism at its peak and will take centuries to be a human.
@WARRIs They find something then what?
What a grim situation in Sindh
FIR should be registered primarily against the feudal mentality prevailing in Pakistan
Another Jatoi, no problem he will go free too. We are close to elecrions and all options are on the table. Long Live Pakistan.
I hope this case will not take forever in the court system. there are plenty of evidences and a motive. Lets bring this case to and end in couple of month
@korakagez then make laws so strong and punitive that they don’t even think of finding something!!