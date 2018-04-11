DAWN.COM

Pregnant singer shot dead in Larkana during festive ceremony for refusing to stand up

Hanif SamoonUpdated April 11, 2018

Samina Samoon, aka Samina Sindhu, was killed for refusing to oblige to her inebriated assailant's wishes.— Photo provided by author
A local singer was shot dead during a festive ceremony in Kanga village near Larkana on Tuesday, Dawn reported.

Twenty-four-year-old Samina Samoon, also known as Samina Sindhu, was allegedly shot dead by Tarique Ahmed Jatoi while she was serenading the gathering.

She had reportedly refused to oblige his 'request' that she stand up while she sang.

The accused, who was allegedly inebriated, had badgered the victim to comply before he shot her dead.

Samina was rushed to the Chandka Hospital, but could not survive her injuries and was pronounced dead.

The slain singer's husband told journalists that she had been six months pregnant with their child.

He has demanded that the first information report should mention that the man who shot her and two of his accomplices are accused of double murder: that of the woman and her unborn child.

Police have arrested the main accused.

WARRIs
Apr 11, 2018 06:54pm

Guns and gun powder MUST be taken out of the hands of ordinary public, poor or rich!!!

R Sultan
Apr 11, 2018 06:54pm

Violence is inbred in some of us.

Mj
Apr 11, 2018 07:05pm

Barbaric!

mansoor
Apr 11, 2018 07:30pm

what a shame

