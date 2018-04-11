DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

ECP bans recruitment of public servants ahead of elections

Fahad ChaudhryApril 11, 2018

Email


The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday imposed a ban on recruitment of public servants in federal, provincial and local government institutions.

In an order sent to the federal and provincial governments, the ECP stated that the ban would not affect recruitment through public service commissions. The move aims at discouraging any pre-poll rigging by using government jobs as incentive.

The ECP has also halted implementation of all developmental schemes approved after April 1 while also halting the transfer of funds from one scheme to another.

Meanwhile, the ECP spokesperson informed media that all high courts have provided a list of judicial officers who will serve as returning officers (RO), deputy ROs and assistant ROs in the upcoming general elections.

The ECP has stepped up its preparations for the 2018 general elections with less than two months remaining in the tenure of the incumbent government.

Questions have already been raised over the commission's delimitation exercise following the recently held census, despite ECP warning against any controversy over it.

Meanwhile, the opposition and the government are in talks over the appointment of a caretaker setup.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
SHAHID SATTAR
Apr 11, 2018 06:17pm

To overcome the hurdles created in the employment of persons to the jobs in government organizations, the letters of employment will be issued in back dates. The 'fees' charged for such issues has merely been doubled for the time being. Rush your orders soon to take advantage of this benevolence as chances are of a further increase in the fees as time goes by.

SkyHawk
Apr 11, 2018 07:28pm

The very first and the foremost responsibility of the Election commission of Pakistan (ECP) is to give it's 100% and take all possible measures to hold free, fair and rigging-free general elections 2018. ECP must guarantee the Pakistani nation that the pre-poll, polling-day and post-poll electoral frauds will not happen this time plus the use of state resources as instruments of electoral frauds will not be tolerated at any cost.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 11, 2018

Caretaker PM talks

With parliament’s term set to expire in two months, the caretaker administration set to take over from June.
Updated April 11, 2018

Child abuse in Punjab

The absence of official statistics is almost immaterial — even one child is one too many.
Updated April 11, 2018

Electable women

In a male-dominated parliament, elected female newcomers would have to demonstrate commitment and leadership qualities.
Updated April 10, 2018

Why bypass parliament?

There is no justification for PML-N to use presidential ordinances to bypass parliament to bring into law its tax breaks
Updated April 10, 2018

New Islamabad airport

Forty years after its planning began, it would appear that the IIA thought has not come a moment too soon.