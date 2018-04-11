ECP bans recruitment of public servants ahead of elections
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday imposed a ban on recruitment of public servants in federal, provincial and local government institutions.
In an order sent to the federal and provincial governments, the ECP stated that the ban would not affect recruitment through public service commissions. The move aims at discouraging any pre-poll rigging by using government jobs as incentive.
The ECP has also halted implementation of all developmental schemes approved after April 1 while also halting the transfer of funds from one scheme to another.
Meanwhile, the ECP spokesperson informed media that all high courts have provided a list of judicial officers who will serve as returning officers (RO), deputy ROs and assistant ROs in the upcoming general elections.
The ECP has stepped up its preparations for the 2018 general elections with less than two months remaining in the tenure of the incumbent government.
Questions have already been raised over the commission's delimitation exercise following the recently held census, despite ECP warning against any controversy over it.
Meanwhile, the opposition and the government are in talks over the appointment of a caretaker setup.
To overcome the hurdles created in the employment of persons to the jobs in government organizations, the letters of employment will be issued in back dates. The 'fees' charged for such issues has merely been doubled for the time being. Rush your orders soon to take advantage of this benevolence as chances are of a further increase in the fees as time goes by.
The very first and the foremost responsibility of the Election commission of Pakistan (ECP) is to give it's 100% and take all possible measures to hold free, fair and rigging-free general elections 2018. ECP must guarantee the Pakistani nation that the pre-poll, polling-day and post-poll electoral frauds will not happen this time plus the use of state resources as instruments of electoral frauds will not be tolerated at any cost.