A billion rupees spent on Nawaz Sharif's foreign tours, Senate told
Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday told the Senate that over a billion rupees were spent on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's international trips during his third term in office.
In a written report presented to the upper house on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's request, the foreign minister stated that Sharif's 64 international tours during his third term as the head of the state set back the exchequer by Rs1.013 billion.
Sharif, whose five-year tenure was cut short due to his disqualification by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case, went on 10 foreign trips in 2013, 11 in 2014, 23 in 2015, nine in 2016 and just as many in 2017.
According to Asif's report, Saudi Arabia was Sharif's most frequently visited country: the former premier visited the kingdom seven times in total.
Read: Nawaz Sharif in S. Arabia to hold talks on ‘matters of national interest’
Meanwhile, Sharif toured the United States a total of six times, although four of those visits were to attend the United Nations General Assembly.
Sharif's visit count for neighbouring China — with whom his administration is collaborating on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor — stands at four.
Comments (7)
Marvellous!
No wonder he doesn't want to let go - at any cost to the nation!
Foreign tours are necessary to build favorable national image of the country and do need foreign exchange. . Billion rupees is just $ 8.5 million in 4 years which comes to about $ 2 million a year. In comparison, Trump has already spent $ 480 million in foreign tours during his first year in office.
this is the main reason - he is not quitting politician. intend to getting luxury life on the money of poor people. from his own pocket he cannot spent even one penny.
Wish I was the PM. Love the the idea
@ M. Saeed what benefits he brought-in in these foreign tours, do we have now more friends, more direct foreign investment or more exports...
In my view, one billion rupees were wasted on NS and his family's personal tours. As all this money could have been spent on important issues like: providing education, health care, clean water and job opportunities to the poor and the needy people. This is the self interest politics and mindsets of Sharif families!
Most of his trips were for taking care of personal interests. The state must recover the money from him for those trips that were not meant for national interests.