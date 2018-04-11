DAWN.COM

At least 100 killed as military plane crashes in Algeria

AFPUpdated April 11, 2018

This image posted by Algerian news agency ALG24 shows firefighters and soldiers at the scene of a fatal military plane crash near Boufarik military base near the Algerian capital, Algiers. — ALG24 via AP
At least 100 people were killed when a military plane carrying soldiers crashed soon after takeoff in a farm field in northern Algeria on Wednesday, officials said.

The cause of the crash was unclear, and an investigation has been opened, according to a Defence Ministry statement.

Local media reported that the plane crashed just after taking off. Emergency services converged on the area near the Boufarik military base after the crash.

In this file photo taken on March 04, 2004 a Russian Ilyushin 76 (IL-76) plane is seen at Moscow's airport. — AFP
Footage from the scene showed thick black smoke coming off the field, as well as ambulances and Red Crescent vehicles arriving at the site.

“There are more than 100 deaths. We can't say exact how many at this point,” Mohammed Achour, chief spokesman for the civil protection agency, told The Associated Press. He said the plane was carrying soldiers.

The Defence Ministry did not provide a death toll but expressed condolences to the victims' families.

The flight had just taken off from Boufarik, about 30 kilometres southwest of the capital Algiers, for a military base in Bechar in southwest Algeria, Achour said. It was scheduled to make a layover in Tindouf in southern Algeria, home to many refugees from the neighbouring Western Sahara, a disputed territory annexed by Morocco.

This still taken from TV shows emergency services at the scene of the crash. — ENNAHAR TV via AP
The Soviet-designed Il-76 military transport plane crashed in an agricultural zone with no residents, Achour said.

The Il-76 model has been in production since 1970s and has an overall good safety record. It is widely used for both commercial freight and military transport. The Algerian military operates several of the planes.

