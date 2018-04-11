100 killed as Algerian military plane carrying crashes: state radio

More than 100 people were killed in a military plane crash, Algerian state radio said on Wednesday.

The radio report said the cause of the crash near an air base in Boufarik remains unclear. Algeria's state news agency also confirmed that a military plane crashed near the military base.

Algerian state news agency said the Soviet-designed Il-76 plane was headed for Bechar in southwest Algeria.

Emergency services have been dispatched to the site of the crash. . Boufarik is located in northern Algeria, near the Mediterranean sea, some 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the capital, Algiers.