DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

100 killed as Algerian military plane carrying crashes: state radio

APApril 11, 2018

Email


More than 100 people were killed in a military plane crash, Algerian state radio said on Wednesday.

The radio report said the cause of the crash near an air base in Boufarik remains unclear. Algeria's state news agency also confirmed that a military plane crashed near the military base.

Algerian state news agency said the Soviet-designed Il-76 plane was headed for Bechar in southwest Algeria.

Emergency services have been dispatched to the site of the crash. . Boufarik is located in northern Algeria, near the Mediterranean sea, some 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the capital, Algiers.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 11, 2018

Caretaker PM talks

With parliament’s term set to expire in two months, the caretaker administration set to take over from June.
Updated April 11, 2018

Child abuse in Punjab

The absence of official statistics is almost immaterial — even one child is one too many.
Updated April 11, 2018

Electable women

In a male-dominated parliament, elected female newcomers would have to demonstrate commitment and leadership qualities.
Updated April 10, 2018

Why bypass parliament?

There is no justification for PML-N to use presidential ordinances to bypass parliament to bring into law its tax breaks
Updated April 10, 2018

New Islamabad airport

Forty years after its planning began, it would appear that the IIA thought has not come a moment too soon.