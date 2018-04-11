DAWN.COM

Outgoing govt has no right to present budget for next financial year, Shah tells PM Abbasi

Nadir GuramaniUpdated April 11, 2018

Khursheed Shah asked the prime minister to present a budget for the next four months. — Photo by author
The outgoing PML-N government has no right to present a budget for the entire upcoming fiscal year, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah told Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a meeting on Wednesday.

Shah asked the prime minister to present a budget for the next four months — to cater the needs of the interim setup only — and to provide the next government with an opportunity to present a budget of its own will.

The opposition leader told the media that he and the prime minister have not yet consulted with their allies on the matter of caretaker premier. "The prime minister said that he will propose a name for caretaker premier after taking his allies onboard. I also told him that the opposition will also propose a name after consultation," he said.

"We are trying that a name for the caretaker prime minister be finalised before May 16," he said.

While talking to the media, Shah admitted that he suggested to dissolve the government a day before the end of its tenure.

"If a government completes its tenure the general elections are held in next 60 days, whereas if a government is dissolved even one day before completion of its tenure then general elections are held in next 90 days," he elaborated.

The prime minister, however, rejected the suggestion and vowed to hold a session of the assembly even on last day of the government's tenure, Shah clarified.

Later in the day, Khursheed Shah called on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Qureshi ageed that there is no logic in presenting a budget for an entire fiscal year when the government is set to dissolve before June.

Earlier on Tuesday, former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani had also expressed reservations over the government's intention to present the federal budget for the next financial year.

By doing so, he said, the government would give an opportunity to the caretaker set-up to prolong its tenure having one year fiscal budget in its hands. He had wondered which hidden hand was compelling the government to go for this exercise when its term was to expire on May 31.

He added that the Constitution provides that the interim government could get its budget approved up to a period of four months. He said he was at a loss to understand why the PML-N was allowing this sword to permanently hang over the nation's head.

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Khaled
Apr 11, 2018 03:10pm

Logically correct, the present government has no right to present the budget for the next financial year.

SHAHID SATTAR
Apr 11, 2018 03:18pm

Do cut that out by another month, making it a three months budget, after which they can ask for daily extensions to keep the members elected busy with the same until such time as they are well into dire straits to quit either or to get the finance budget for the new year passed without any more hassle. That may achieve the desired objective of keeping the elected in line.

Qasim Bhatti
Apr 11, 2018 04:08pm

Hello readers! The present government has right to make a budget for next year, because no one know which party will win the elections. It is common sense. We do it in Norway also.

