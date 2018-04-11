DAWN.COM

Fire in Karachi's City Courts explodes ammunition, torches records

Mohammad RazaUpdated April 11, 2018

A major fire that erupted in the mal khana [warehouse] of the City Courts in Karachi also engulfed the record house, destroying case properties, valuable records and ammunition, DawnNewsTV reported on Wednesday.

The fire broke out late on Tuesday night. Firefighters, rescuers and law enforcers rushed to the scene but were unable to effectively run a firefighting operation due to blasts in the warehouse. The explosion also caused panic among residents of surrounding areas.

The fire was subsequently overcome in the morning after a struggle of six hours.

Sindh Inspector General A.D. Khowaja and other officials also visited the site. The IGP, while talking to media, said that a short circuit seems to be what caused the inferno in the warehouse which was constructed in the British era.

"However, final conclusions will be reached after a thorough investigation," he said.

Chief Fire Officer Tehseen Siddique told the media that bullets and explosives present in the warehouse caused the blasts.

The Sindh High Court's registrar, who along with district and sessions judges visited the court premises, said that the fire also engulfed the record room and burned important documents. He added that some torched files were seen on the floor.

Karachi Bar Association General Secretary Ishfaq Ali Galal announced that the courts will remain shut on Wednesday.

Omer
Apr 11, 2018 11:57am

Is it sensible to keep important records near warehouse having explosives?

Ajaz Ali Ali
Apr 11, 2018 12:03pm

What a joke sindh govt has become...

M Riaz Khan Advocate
Apr 11, 2018 12:06pm

please investigate i thinks there are political involvement

SHAHID SATTAR
Apr 11, 2018 12:11pm

It has not happened the first time and it is not the last time either. That is the only way to rob the state and people of their valuables stored therein. Who can be hold accountable for the same and was any enquiries conducted in the past and any one held responsible and punished for the same?

Alba
Apr 11, 2018 12:16pm

Electrical wiring in old buildings need to be updated replaced and maintained. A one hundred and twenty year old house across the street from mine burned down at 4 AM in the morning. It was a total loss. Same problem.

Shibly
Apr 11, 2018 12:18pm

This is also one of the best ways for influancial white colour criminals to go Scot free....No records no conviction... Zabardust......

El Cid
Apr 11, 2018 12:19pm

Interesting but they are sure to have back up computerized records, a fundamental of modern record keeping..

Cat
Apr 11, 2018 12:19pm

Good decision by the Corruption Mafia .....

Saif Zulfiqar
Apr 11, 2018 12:21pm

Nice work to clean the records of dangerous criminals.

Asad
Apr 11, 2018 12:48pm

Well done! All the criminals rejoice - no record, no case, freedom here I come!

jawwadasif
Apr 11, 2018 02:05pm

Who in the world keep records in files in this era!!! :X

asad
Apr 11, 2018 02:16pm

Zardari, Murad, Land grabbers and PPP inroads to make the real owners that is Mohajirs in Karachi to remain homeless through criminal acts.

Jo
Apr 11, 2018 02:18pm

I hope the records were scanned and electronic copies kept.

Mazir Ahmed
Apr 11, 2018 02:26pm

Go digital.. No other way..

ali ahmed
Apr 11, 2018 02:26pm

was the record computerized?

