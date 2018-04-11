DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Fire in Karachi's City Courts explodes ammunition, torches record

Mohammad RazaUpdated April 11, 2018

Email


A major fire that erupted in the Mal Khana [warehouse] of the City Courts in Karachi also engulfed the record house, destroying case properties, valuable record and ammunition, DawnNewsTV reported on Wednesday.

The fire broke out late on Tuesday night. Firefighters, rescuers and law enforcers rushed to the scene but were unable to effectively run a firefighting operation due to blasts in the warehouse. The explosion also caused panic among residents of surrounding areas.

The fire was subsequently overcome in the morning after a struggle of six hours.

Sindh Inspector General A.D. Khowaja and other officials also visited the site. The IGP, while talking to media, said that a short circuit seems to be what caused the inferno in the warehouse which was constructed in the British era.

"However, final conclusions will be reached after a thorough investigation," he said.

Chief Fire Officer Tehseen Siddique told the media that bullets and explosives present in the warehouse caused the blasts.

The Sindh High Court's registrar along with district and sessions judges visited the court premises. He said that the fire also engulfed the record room and burned important documents. He added that some torched files were seen on the floor.

Karachi Bar Association General Secretary Ishfaq Ali Galal announced that the court will remain shut on Wednesday.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 11, 2018

Caretaker PM talks

With parliament’s term set to expire in two months, the caretaker administration set to take over from June.
Updated April 11, 2018

Child abuse in Punjab

The absence of official statistics is almost immaterial — even one child is one too many.
Updated April 11, 2018

Electable women

In a male-dominated parliament, elected female newcomers would have to demonstrate commitment and leadership qualities.
Updated April 10, 2018

Why bypass parliament?

There is no justification for PML-N to use presidential ordinances to bypass parliament to bring into law its tax breaks
Updated April 10, 2018

New Islamabad airport

Forty years after its planning began, it would appear that the IIA thought has not come a moment too soon.