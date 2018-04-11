Fire in Karachi's City Courts explodes ammunition, torches record

A major fire that erupted in the Mal Khana [warehouse] of the City Courts in Karachi also engulfed the record house, destroying case properties, valuable record and ammunition, DawnNewsTV reported on Wednesday.

The fire broke out late on Tuesday night. Firefighters, rescuers and law enforcers rushed to the scene but were unable to effectively run a firefighting operation due to blasts in the warehouse. The explosion also caused panic among residents of surrounding areas.

The fire was subsequently overcome in the morning after a struggle of six hours.

Sindh Inspector General A.D. Khowaja and other officials also visited the site. The IGP, while talking to media, said that a short circuit seems to be what caused the inferno in the warehouse which was constructed in the British era.

"However, final conclusions will be reached after a thorough investigation," he said.

Chief Fire Officer Tehseen Siddique told the media that bullets and explosives present in the warehouse caused the blasts.

The Sindh High Court's registrar along with district and sessions judges visited the court premises. He said that the fire also engulfed the record room and burned important documents. He added that some torched files were seen on the floor.

Karachi Bar Association General Secretary Ishfaq Ali Galal announced that the court will remain shut on Wednesday.