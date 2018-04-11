DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Three missing tourists in Hunza feared dead

Jamil NagriUpdated April 11, 2018

Email


Security personnel and volunteers on Tuesday search for three tourists who went missing after a snow avalanche hit their camp. — Dawn
Security personnel and volunteers on Tuesday search for three tourists who went missing after a snow avalanche hit their camp. — Dawn

GILGIT: Three tourists who went missing after a snow avalanche hit a tourist point near Karimabad’s Ultar Glacier in Hunza on Monday are feared to have died.

A rescue operation launched to find the missing tourists on Monday evening continued on Tuesday. Personnel of Pakistan Army and Gilgit-Baltistan Police, members of Ismaili Boys Scout and a large number of local volunteers took part in the operation. But they remained unsuccessful in finding the missing tourists from mudslides of the snow avalanche in Ultar Nallah.

According to sources, five young tourists were in their camp when the snow avalanche from Ultar Glacier hit it. Two of them, Syed Anwar and Wajid from Altit village of Hunza, managed to escape. But, the three others — identified as Shani from Lahore and Jibran and Ehlayan also from Altit village — went missing.

Local experts believe that the three young men may not be any more in mudslides and that they are now buried under stones of the avalanche.

They said it was the first incident of its kind in the area.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 11, 2018

Caretaker PM talks

PRIME MINISTER Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah are...
April 11, 2018

Child abuse in Punjab

IN her tragically short life, Zainab from Kasur might have dreamed of being many things, but no one can argue that...
April 11, 2018

Electable women

AS the general election approaches, much remains to be done to increase support for women candidates — especially...
April 10, 2018

Why bypass parliament?

THE tax and economic reforms package that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi announced last week has many elements...
Updated April 10, 2018

New Islamabad airport

Forty years after its planning began, it would appear that the IIA thought has not come a moment too soon.