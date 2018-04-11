Australia, Pakistan to play T20 tri-series in Zimbabwe

HARARE: Australia will tour Zimbabwe for the first time since 2014 in July, with the dates for the T20 International tri-series, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

Australia take on the hosts and Pakistan in the 20-over format, their first-ever T20 Internationals in Zimbabwe, with Pakistan then staying on for a five-match ODI series.

The triangular series will be played at the Harare Sports Club in the capital, while Bulawayo’s Queens Sports Club will host the ODI series.

“Following months of negotiations, we are pleased to confirm we will be hosting a T20I triangular series involving Australia and Pakistan, followed by an ODI series against Pakistan,” Cricket Australia website quoted Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Faisal Hasnain as saying.

“Playing two of the game’s biggest teams will provide us with a very welcome litmus test as we forge ahead with our plans to develop a stronger Zimbabwe side capable of consistently competing and winning against the best.”

Australia’s time in Harare will be preceded by a five-match ODI series and one-off T20I against England in the UK from June 13-28.

That tour will see a new-look Australia team unveiled, with a new coach, captain and vice-captain taking charge after the ball-tampering controversy in South Africa led to the suspensions of Steve Smith and David Warner, and ultimately the resignation of then coach Darren Lehmann.

CA will announce it’s 2018-19 player contract list on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe meanwhile, have been dealing with their own controversy, after the Zimbabwe Cricket Board sacked the national men’s team’s entire coaching staff, as well as convener of selectors Tatenda Taibu, following their failure to qualify for next year’s 50-over World Cup.

