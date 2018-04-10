DAWN.COM

Fawad Alam's fitness score puts younger cricketers to shame

Zeeshan AhmedUpdated April 10, 2018

Out-of-favour cricketer Fawad Alam on Tuesday scored an impressive 19 in the Yo-Yo Endurance Test, proving to the selectors that even at the age of 32 he has plenty left in the tank.

With the national Test squad for the upcoming twin tour of England and Ireland to be announced in the next few days, fitness tests of several players were conducted at the National Cricket Academy today.

Alam has been frozen out of the national fold for the past few years despite his astronomical numbers in the domestic game; he last played for Pakistan in 2015.

Read: ‘I am used to this treatment’, Fawad Alam laments after being ignored yet again

On Monday, he underwent a rigorous fitness test, putting to bed another reason for the selectors to keep him out of the side.

For comparisons, captain Sarfraz Ahmed scored 17.4 in the same fitness test, whereas his 25-year-old understudy Muhammad Rizwan topped with a score of 21; Asad Shafiq, with 20, had the second-highest score.

Hasan Ali, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman — all much younger cricketers than Alam — scored 18 points each.

Alam, during the last domestic season, scored 570 runs in 10 first-class matches at an average of 40.71 and strike rate of 63.12.

Pak-UK
Apr 10, 2018 04:23pm

1- Sami Aslam 2- Fakhar Zaman 3- Azhar Ali 4- Asad Shafeeq 5- Harris Sohail 6- Sarfaraz 7- Imad Wasim/Shadab 8- Fahim 9- Aamir 10- Abbas 11- Junaid/Wahab/Hassan

Abc
Apr 10, 2018 04:28pm

We want him back.. He can become the backbone of the green team...

JM
Apr 10, 2018 04:30pm

Fawad Alam should be given a chance for the English tour. He deserves it. Inzi - You should consider him.

Andy
Apr 10, 2018 04:31pm

@Pak-UK Fawad instead of Sami Aslam

What about me
Apr 10, 2018 04:33pm

This coach doesn’t have cricketing sense. Emphasising on slogging and boundaries is not real cricket.

Kash
Apr 10, 2018 04:44pm

its really between Fawad and Asad

Abdul Jabbar
Apr 10, 2018 04:53pm

No doubt he is an outstanding batsman. Dropping him from the team is a folly.

Analyses
Apr 10, 2018 04:54pm

Fawad Alam is much much better than the likes of Sami Aslam, Fakhar Zaman, Asad Shafeeq, Hafeez, and Harris Sohail in UK pitches. However since we only care about T-20s, we will not bother to take him in the team as losing against England in England in both tests and ODIs is a given.

