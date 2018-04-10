Fawad Alam's fitness score puts younger cricketers to shame

Out-of-favour cricketer Fawad Alam on Tuesday scored an impressive 19 in the Yo-Yo Endurance Test, proving to the selectors that even at the age of 32 he has plenty left in the tank.

With the national Test squad for the upcoming twin tour of England and Ireland to be announced in the next few days, fitness tests of several players were conducted at the National Cricket Academy today.

Alam has been frozen out of the national fold for the past few years despite his astronomical numbers in the domestic game; he last played for Pakistan in 2015.

On Monday, he underwent a rigorous fitness test, putting to bed another reason for the selectors to keep him out of the side.

For comparisons, captain Sarfraz Ahmed scored 17.4 in the same fitness test, whereas his 25-year-old understudy Muhammad Rizwan topped with a score of 21; Asad Shafiq, with 20, had the second-highest score.

Hasan Ali, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman — all much younger cricketers than Alam — scored 18 points each.

Alam, during the last domestic season, scored 570 runs in 10 first-class matches at an average of 40.71 and strike rate of 63.12.