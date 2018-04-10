DAWN.COM

Pakistan ousted from CW 2018 semifinal race, India pull through

Zeeshan AhmedApril 10, 2018

Pakistan men's hockey team was ousted from the run to the semifinals at the Commonwealth Games 2018 hockey tournament after England and India beat Wales and Malaysia respectively on Tuesday.

With their latest victories, England and India rule the Pool B's chart with seven points each in the Commonwealth Games 2018 being played in the Gold Coast, Australia.

Meanwhile, New Zealand and Australia have qualified for the semifinal from men's Pool A with nine points each.

Pakistan are yet to face Malaysia on April 11, however, even in the case of a victory, chances of qualifying for the semifinals are non-existent. Both Pakistan and Malaysia currently have three points each.

Pakistan have drawn all three of the matches they have played in the tournament. They levelled the match against Wales 1-1 on April 5, 2-2 against India on April 7 and 2-2 against England on April 8.

The semifinals will take place in Gold Coast on April 11.

Comments (9)

rupesh
Apr 10, 2018 03:32pm

Congratulations!

RAJA CHILL
Apr 10, 2018 03:32pm

Better luck next time...

Sutch
Apr 10, 2018 03:33pm

Win again Malaysia feels like REAL victory.

tanuj
Apr 10, 2018 04:08pm

This is a game, take it as a game only.

M. Emad
Apr 10, 2018 04:11pm

Congratulations, India !

Wahab
Apr 10, 2018 04:24pm

India has done very well this year at CWG. Currently in overall 3rd place with only England and Australia having a higher medal and points tally.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 10, 2018 04:29pm

Well done green-shirts. Keep it up and hang on tough. Your on- -the field performance is far better than before. With faith, dedication, unity, hardwork and discipline, you can perform even better. Good luck to you all.

Krish
Apr 10, 2018 04:55pm

@Wahab With little focus, even Pakistan can also do. We are no different. Born in the same motherland.

Bakistan
Apr 10, 2018 04:58pm

Why compare Pakistan with India?

