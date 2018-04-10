Pakistan ousted from CW 2018 semifinal race, India pull through

Pakistan men's hockey team was ousted from the run to the semifinals at the Commonwealth Games 2018 hockey tournament after England and India beat Wales and Malaysia respectively on Tuesday.

With their latest victories, England and India rule the Pool B's chart with seven points each in the Commonwealth Games 2018 being played in the Gold Coast, Australia.

Meanwhile, New Zealand and Australia have qualified for the semifinal from men's Pool A with nine points each.

Pakistan are yet to face Malaysia on April 11, however, even in the case of a victory, chances of qualifying for the semifinals are non-existent. Both Pakistan and Malaysia currently have three points each.

Pakistan have drawn all three of the matches they have played in the tournament. They levelled the match against Wales 1-1 on April 5, 2-2 against India on April 7 and 2-2 against England on April 8.

The semifinals will take place in Gold Coast on April 11.