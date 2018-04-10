DAWN.COM

8-year-old girl burnt alive after allegedly being raped in Chichawatni; family seeks justice

Shafiq Butt | Mian RamzanUpdated April 10, 2018

An eight-year-old girl who was burnt alive after allegedly being raped breathed her last at a hospital in Lahore, DawnNewsTV reported on Tuesday.

Residents of the area and the victim's family members took to the streets to protest the gruesome murder. A complete strike was also observed in Chichawatni.

They raised slogans of "Zaalimon! khoon ka hisaab do" ["Oppressors! answer for the blood (of the child)"], as the child's body was carried for funeral prayers.

Carrying banners appealing for justice, the protesters demanded that the culprits behind the girl's murder be hanged.

The second-grade student, a resident of Chichawatni area of Sahiwal, had gone missing on Sunday evening after she left home to buy some sweets.

When she did not return after a while, her family members and neighbours started looking for her and found her at a street in an unconscious condition, with burns all over her body.

She was taken to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, from where she was referred to Jinnah Hospital in Lahore due to her critical condition. According to doctors, she had received 70 to 80 per cent burns. The girl died during treatment on Monday.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination. The child was laid to rest at a graveyard in Chichawatni after the funeral prayers, which were attended by a large number of people.

Sahiwal District Police Officer Mohammad Atif Ikram told media that police had filed a case and took a suspect into custody. He said that a murder case has been filed whereas rape charges will be added after receiving the forensic report. He vowed to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.

The father of the victim demanded of the government to provide his family justice.

Amidst unrest in the community, civil society representatives and political figures visited the victim's house and assured the affected family of their complete support.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has taken a notice of the murder.

VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN
Pakistan

Comments (12)

on FLIP SIDE
Apr 10, 2018 02:04pm

I'm gobsmacked - what is happening in Pakistan. An utter failure of law and order in Punjab!

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 10, 2018 02:09pm

This cruel and disgraceful incident highlights evil side of our society. As these type of incidents will continue to happen until prompt and stingent actions are taken without topi dramas and unnecessary delay. Look at what happened in innocent Zanib's case - sentence not carried out yet after court's verdict! Why?

Mudassir Tamimi
Apr 10, 2018 02:13pm

Worst news i could have read today..

Adnan Mazher Khan
Apr 10, 2018 02:16pm

I seek justice for the little princess. Unless, we don't hand the rapist in public, I am sure that things will no improve by an inch. Chief Justice must respond quickly.

nationalist
Apr 10, 2018 02:21pm

What is going on??? This doesn't need to follow the course of law, this needs brutal over reaction from people and government.

Zaheer
Apr 10, 2018 02:41pm

I can assure you nothing will happen because Shahbaaz shrief took the notice

Idol Worshipper
Apr 10, 2018 02:43pm

shameful act of inhumanity.

Jo
Apr 10, 2018 02:49pm

Sheer tragedy when we're unable to protect our children.

The whole country is heading towards disaster where everyone thinks they can do whatever they like.

AW
Apr 10, 2018 02:55pm

What does it mean when it is said that CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice ?? What his taking notice is going to do?

f k y
Apr 10, 2018 02:56pm

The accuse must be apprehended immediately and justice must prevail

Noor ul hadi
Apr 10, 2018 02:56pm

the govt has failed criminals are going on growing everyday it's alarming situation for us

Iftikhar Anwar
Apr 10, 2018 03:04pm

no words....

