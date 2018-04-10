8-year-old girl burnt alive after alleged rape in Chichawatni; family seeks justice
An eight-year-old girl from Chichawatni, who was burnt alive after allegedly being raped, breathed her last at a hospital in Lahore, DawnNewsTV reported on Tuesday.
Residents of the area and the victim's family members took to the streets to protest the gruesome murder. A complete strike was also observed in Chichawatni.
They raised slogans of "Zaalimon! khoon ka hisaab do" ["Oppressors! answer for the blood (of the child)"], as the girl's body was carried for funeral prayers.
Carrying banners appealing for justice, the protesters demanded that the culprits behind the girl's murder be hanged.
The second-grade student, a resident of Chichawatni area of Sahiwal, had gone missing on Sunday evening after she left home to buy some sweets.
When she did not return after a while, her family members and neighbours started looking for her and found her in a street in an unconscious state, with burns all over her body.
She was taken to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, from where she was referred to Jinnah Hospital in Lahore due to her critical condition. According to doctors, she had received 70 to 80 per cent burns. The girl died during treatment late on Monday night.
The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination. The child was laid to rest at a graveyard in Chichawatni after the funeral prayers, which were attended by a large number of people.
Sahiwal District Police Officer Mohammad Atif Ikram told media that police had filed a case and took a suspect into custody. He said that a murder case has been filed whereas rape charges will be added after receiving the forensic report. He vowed to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.
The father of the victim demanded of the government to provide his family justice.
Amidst unrest in the community, civil society representatives and political figures visited the victim's house and assured the affected family of their complete support.
Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has taken a notice of the murder.
Since the beginning of 2018, there has been a marked upsurge in the reporting of sexual abuse cases across Pakistan. The brutal rape and murder of Zainab Ansari in Kasur earlier this year in particular shocked the entire country, with #JusticeforZainab becoming the rallying cry in a nationwide drive to end violence against children.
An anti-terrorism court had sentenced convict Imran Ali to death on four counts in the Zainab murder case, while the Lahore High Court had dismissed his appeal against the trial court's verdict.
Comments (35)
I'm gobsmacked - what is happening in Pakistan. An utter failure of law and order in Punjab!
This cruel and disgraceful incident highlights evil side of our society. As these type of incidents will continue to happen until prompt and stingent actions are taken without topi dramas and unnecessary delay. Look at what happened in innocent Zanib's case - sentence not carried out yet after court's verdict! Why?
Worst news i could have read today..
I seek justice for the little princess. Unless, we don't hand the rapist in public, I am sure that things will no improve by an inch. Chief Justice must respond quickly.
What is going on??? This doesn't need to follow the course of law, this needs brutal over reaction from people and government.
I can assure you nothing will happen because Shahbaaz shrief took the notice
shameful act of inhumanity.
Sheer tragedy when we're unable to protect our children.
The whole country is heading towards disaster where everyone thinks they can do whatever they like.
What does it mean when it is said that CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice ?? What his taking notice is going to do?
The accuse must be apprehended immediately and justice must prevail
the govt has failed criminals are going on growing everyday it's alarming situation for us
no words....
@on FLIP SIDE there is still cases of rape unregistered in KPK and still victims seeking jyustice for many murders just few weeks back in KPK. Lets not just make provincial matter, its humanity after all that leads to this be it KPK or Punjab. The other day girl was burnt alive near abbotabad, KPK. Lets just not be Imran Khan in every situation. try to reolve KPK than. Its shameful to hear these words from PTI supporters when they should ve made comments on brutal acts. As leader as follower
Public punishment to be telecasted live all over Pakistan is the solution to instill fear in heart of wrong doers
Why such cases are mostly from Punjab??? An answer could be the countless unregistered madarsahs promoting extremism and subsequently producing people with such a sick mindset.
The nations or soceity as a whole seems to have caught the vice and immoral values of corrupt leadership.
Loot, Plunder, DIsrespect for the Courts and Laws; Lying, Cheating, Deceit, Defiance, Ill-Gotten Wealth hoarded in suitcases and cardboard boxes; properties being bought abroad with black-money and bribes; Concealing the Truth; Fabrications; Fraud; Cruelty towards minors and the poor; selective laws being applied to only the weak, while rich get away with their connections with rape and murder.
Its happening because justice is working but no punishment for this serious crime
So many notices after murder - I wish someone take preventive notice
Let us educate our parents and children how to deal with such menace because evil minded prevails in every city. police only has a secondary role to deal with the aftermath by having an effeicent, proactive and transparent investigation based on existing scrapped laws.
Totally barbaric and a gruesome act of inhumanity ...pakistan has become a country going from barbarism to decadence without civilization in between.From fanaticism to barbarism is where are we heading ...words cannot describe...wonder how the civil management sleep at night...
I am speechless and hurt, in front of this horrible rape and burnt alive it seems the butcher of Syria gassing innocent woman and children day in day out is far better human scumbag than this rapist murderer. If little innocent girls are not safe in Pakistan than all the politicians and governments should be removed completely and replaced by capable people that can prevent this happening again once for all.
What a horrible, grave and horrific tragedy?
If the culprits belong to ruling party then nothing would happen.
Good image of the country being projected
thats why i will never come back to Pakistan.
@miraaj stop politicizing and at least condemn the act verbally.
yesterday it was in Kasur and today in Chichawatni. What a shame? where is SCP now? what is the meaning of these brutalities? there had been sick minded people earlier also but this wave of torturing and brutalizing children is something new and there is something behind this. Does n' t it suggest that there was some truth in Shahid Masood's allegations?
These barbaric events constantly occur in mainly rural areas specially Punjab where uncouth people are abundant. Sadly these people elect our rulers who do not act upon such painful, disgraceful and shameful events.
Come on!!!!!! She was just 8 yrs old. I'm also having a daughter. I can't tolerate this news. This type of criminals do not deserve punishment as per law. They need extraordinary treatment.
Devastated to hear this news. Please do not make this political. We need to stand together on this irrespective of our political beliefs. Our children come first and its about protecting them. Lets make sure that those who committed this crime and anyone supporting them are caught and duly punished.
they all should be punished openly ... the weak ppl commit these sins and they must be punished to set example
Hideousness Crime. If people have any shame left, they should not vote for these criminals again. Unfortunately, they will sell their souls for money.
The law and order is in terrible state. People need to realize the current politicians are enemies of Pakistan. Politicians and molvis (bigger politicians than politicians themselves) have made people disoriented. They are unable distinguish between right and wrong. People need to take stand and hold these people accountable for their actions. People need to look beyond bridges. Bridges do not provide security, education or health care.
We are heading towards a dead end...
Some demons are there in all societies.
Can we ask the CM to build a metro is Sahiwal please?