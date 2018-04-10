Saudi considering proposal to set up military base, nuclear waste site on Qatar border
Saudi Arabia could consider a proposal to dig a maritime canal along the kingdom's border with Qatar, turning the peninsula-nation into an island and transforming its only land border into a military zone and nuclear waste site, state-linked Saudi newspapers reported on Monday.
The project has not been given official approval and faces many obstacles. Still, the proposal signals a new low in the 10-month-old feud between Qatar and a quartet of nations that includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain.
The four accuse Qatar of sponsoring terrorism because of its support for miltant opposition groups in the region and its warm relations with Iran. Qatar denies the allegations and says the moves attempt to undermine its sovereignty.
Qatar's ruling emir, Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, met in Washington on Monday with United States Defence Secretary Jim Mattis. He is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia's Sabq and al-Riyadh newspapers carried nearly identical reports Monday saying that under the proposal, Saudi Arabia would transform part of its side of the border with Qatar into a military base and another area would become a dump site for waste from nuclear reactors the kingdom wants to build.
The UAE, meanwhile, would also build a nuclear waste site at the closest point near its border with Qatar.
An earlier report by Sabq newspaper ran with a headline saying the canal project would “turn Qatar into an island” and would take just 12 months to complete.
The so-called Salwa Marine Canal project would be funded by Saudi and Emirati investors and dug by Egyptian companies with experience in the Suez Canal.
Sabq reports the canal would span the entirety of the border with Qatar, creating waterfront coastline for resorts, private beaches and Gulf cruise liners. The canal, estimated to cost 2.8 billion riyals ($750 million), would stretch 200 meters wide and up to 20 meters deep.
Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash, became the first high-ranking official to comment on the proposal. In a string of tweets, he said the project is “proof of Qatar's failure to manage and solve its crisis” and that Doha's silence on the canal project “is proof of their fear and confusion.” Qatari government spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The quartet has imposed a de facto blockade of Qatar since June. Saudi Arabia sealed shut Qatar's only land crossing, cutting off a key route for food and construction imports. The four nations also expelled Qatari nationals and called on their citizens in Qatar to leave.
They have barred Qatari flights from using their airspace and have supported alternative members of the ruling Al Thani family in exile.
This is what the US wants. First they created rift between Kuwait and Iraq and started the Gulf wars. Now they are watching this Qatar blockade with amazement that, the word's wealthiest nation is being ruined by their own Arab brothers, without them burning their fingers.
If they do that then boycott this Country
Not a good thing to do in neighborhood.
Two oil rich countries showing their strength through different means and disputes, rather then working cordially for the benefit of the peace in the region and their respective citizens. This is what happens, when you have too much wealth - unnecessary crisis are created for domince!
Its bullying a sovereign country to accept a foreign policy imposed on it.
SA is going too far in its conflict with Qatar. Two Muslim countries should sit together and resolve their outstanding issues rather than creating more trouble for the majority of Muslims living in this part of the world.
Being Pakistani, our nation has enjoyed the dumbness, corruption and stupidity of NAWAZ SHARIF (the ousted ruler). I think its time for Saudi Arabia to enjoy the same scanerio.
Muslim on Muslim fight! Qatar is a peaceful country - failed to understand why KSA et al are against this tiny state!
Wondering what Pakistan will do in this case and how it will remain neutral and will maintain its friendly relationships with both Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
This is simply unfortunate. Not good for both the nations.
the might is right and can get away with anything!! provided they have the right support!!
It just reeks of desperation on the part of the Saudis. When they couldn't make Qataris bend by black-mailing them, accusing them of supporting terrorism; embargo, air and sea blockade and clandestine to invade and occupy the small nation, this is all they could come up with - dump toxic waste at their border?
I think Qataris have been very smart and not taken the bait. They have received positive response from international community, raising their profile around the world, hosting a 'Discover Qatar' show in Miami this week, holding Qatari trade and cultural shows around the world - has effectively defeated Saudi efforts to undermine the Qatari people.
US is wanting bribe from qatar. Crook saudi royal implementing israeli agenda.
How pathetic! These are so called Muslim countries. Bullying others for their own agenda and punishing anyone who might not conform to their demands. Shame on these two 'Muslim brotherly' nations for their hypocrisy and for waging unnecessary war and killings in Yemen, Syria and elsewhere.
@Shoaib Sarwar Agree with you completely.