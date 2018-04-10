DAWN.COM

5 Chinese workers who clashed with policemen in Khanewal sent back

Sajjad Akbar ShahUpdated April 10, 2018

Five Chinese engineers and staff workers who physically attacked a police squad deployed for their security in Khanewal have been sent packing from Pakistan, DawnNewsTV reported on Tuesday.

A letter, written by the Khanewal district administration to the Punjab government, had declared Xu Ling, the Country Project Manager; Tian Weijun, the Administration Officer; Liu Hui, the Material and Equipment Manager; Wang Yifan, officer for Financial Affairs; and Tan Yang, the Field Engineer, as the "persona non grata being the reason of this incident".

"They [Chinese workers] must have realised the sensitivity of their security and should not have taken the law in their hands," the letter reads.

The letter had recommended that the Chinese officials that had employed the workers "ensure SOPs (standard operating procedure) regarding security and provision of allied security arrangements as conveyed to them repeatedly".

Last week, Chinese engineers and staff workers, engaged in the construction of M4 Motorway from Bahawalpur to Faisalabad, had pounded security officials for trying to stop them from leaving their camp without a security squad.

Several mobile phone clips doing rounds on social media showed Chinese nationals approaching the police officials in a provocative manner and attacking them. A video showed a Chinese national standing on the bonnet of a police van, another video showed several Chinese nationals trashing policemen and some local people in plain clothes.

According to police officials, Chinese engineers and other officials wanted to leave their camp in Khanewal and visit a "red-light" area last Tuesday. They resorted to agitation when denied permission to leave the camp without being accompanied by security officials.

Later, the Chinese engineers also cut power supply to the police camp established within the main construction camp, the officials added.

The following day, the Chinese workers had stopped work on the project and abandoned heavy machinery and vehicles on various roads in the area.

Aravind
Apr 10, 2018 12:03pm

Bad move. There was no need for such action.

Yao J
Apr 10, 2018 12:05pm

Chinese government ought to focus on teaching its citizens visiting foreign countries to obey the local rules and laws and exhibit good manners!

A Shah
Apr 10, 2018 12:09pm

Kick them all out!

Winter
Apr 10, 2018 12:14pm

The "Mighty Punjab Police" can't handle five chinese but can kill and imprison their own people without thinking twice...bravo!

Chinaman
Apr 10, 2018 12:16pm

Rude Mannerless people

Amir
Apr 10, 2018 12:26pm

Good decision taken.

Mujtaba
Apr 10, 2018 12:27pm

Great decision.....Justice prevailed No one should be above the law

Asim
Apr 10, 2018 12:30pm

This seems like a rather harsh reaction from the Chinese for just not letting them out without security. We live in strange times.

guzni
Apr 10, 2018 12:30pm

Correct measure. It was due to happen. I endorse it 100%

guzni
Apr 10, 2018 12:31pm

@Aravind I do not agree with you brother.

Naxalite
Apr 10, 2018 12:33pm

@Aravind Thanks for your kind concern!

Omer
Apr 10, 2018 12:34pm

We should start respecting out law enforcement agencies before expecting foreigners to respect them. You can not expect respect from them when our people beat police personnel at rallies and protests.

M. Saeed
Apr 10, 2018 12:50pm

This incident shows that the Chinese workers and staff are being sent in a hurry without giving them due briefing and applicable training with their test of necessary compliance so as to forestall such ugly incidents.

FA
Apr 10, 2018 12:50pm

Good Move

Pakistani1
Apr 10, 2018 01:01pm

China is our friend. When they visit us they should respect our country laws. When we visit their country and any other country we should respect their laws. Mutual respect for law is essential in building long term mutually beneficial relationship.

Vikas Gupta
Apr 10, 2018 01:02pm

Here the issue is why all this happened. Why do Chinese workers had the courage to beat policemen. Reason is, they very well knew they will get away without facing the law. Same happened - They have been deported. Why not behind bars?

Zak
Apr 10, 2018 01:03pm

Pakistan dictates the terms. Anyone who steps out of line, will bear the consequences. After the removal of these people, it won’t happen again, Chinese will ensure it.

Faizan
Apr 10, 2018 01:43pm

Good move. Let's teach them some discipline

Babar
Apr 10, 2018 01:45pm

These Chinese should have been tried under the local laws rather then let go. Its not punishment for the crimes they committed.

