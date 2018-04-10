DAWN.COM

Balochistan govt to introduce health policy

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated April 10, 2018

QUETTA: The Balochis­tan cabinet on Mon­day decided to introduce a health policy in the province.

A meeting of the cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was informed that a comprehensive draft of the policy would be presented in the next meeting for its approval.

The officers of the health department briefed the meeting about the draft.

The draft was referred to a committee of the cabinet headed by Health Minister Abdul Majid Abro for preparing recommendations in view of the suggestions of its members.

The cabinet members observed that an immediate introduction of the healthy policy was necessary for providing better health facilities to the people of the province.

Quetta Safe City Project to be implemented

It decided that no further delay would be allowed in implementing the health policy in Balochistan.

The cabinet decided to implement the Quetta Safe City Project without further delay and exempted the project from some clauses of the Balochistan Public Procurement Regularity Authority.

It approved issuance of a notification from the law department for re-determine of limits and headquarters of civil courts under the Balochistan Civil Courts Ordinance, 1962.

The cabinet also approved a project for improving basic infrastructure in the industrial town of Hub under the chief minister’s programme for developing divisional headquarters.

It extended the service of the Chairman of the Balochistan Public Service Commission for two years.

The cabinet approved amendment in the Balochistan Public Service Commission’s Act, 1989, under Article 242 of the Constitutions.

Speaking at the meeting, Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said all government departments were bound to obey and implement all decisions taken by the cabinet and an action would be taken against officials who were found responsible for not implementing the decisions.

Published in Dawn, Aprill 10th, 2018

