QUETTA: A delegation of the Hazara community headed by Abdul Khaliq Hazara met Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar at the Supreme Court, Quetta Registry, on Monday.

The delegation informed the chief justice about the problems and issues their community was facing in the city.

They CJP told the delegation that their problems would be solved according to law.

Published in Dawn, Aprill 10th, 2018