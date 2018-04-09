3 Islamabad policemen suspended with probe into sexual harassment of female officers underway
Three officers of Islamabad police were suspended on Monday following their alleged involvement in sexually harassing female personnel of the force, DawnNewsTV reported.
The officers were suspended in the light of an investigation conducted into a complaint lodged by female officers of the police force.
The Inspector General of Islamabad police, Sultan Azeem Taimoori, told DawnNewsTV that an investigation into the matter is still underway.
The female officers also filed an application regarding the matter with the chief justice's complaint cell, where they said that they were harassed in the Police Lines.
The female officers alleged in their complaint that the superintendent of the headquarter, the operator and the reader asked them to come to their lodging area.
"The chief justice should take suo motu notice of the situation, we will provide complete evidence to him," the applicants said while asking that the "black sheep" of the police line should be weeded out.
Regret and shame to male dominated society where these 3 police officer,The female officers alleged in their complaint that the superintendent of the headquarter, the operator and the reader asked them to come to their lodging area. FOR WHAT ? WILL these 3 officers give explanation and tender written apology for future.
If true the responsible party should be punished to the max to set an example.
Only suspended ?
What else could we expect
Don't need these policemen in the force. Their place is in the jail.
Apology ? Termination from service and Prison with hard labour minimum 5 years ! Financial fine to the tune of 10k in case can’t pay than additional 10 years
Yes, black sheeps exist in almost every department of the government.
These rotten policemen should be thrown out. They can’t respect their female colleagues, how will they respect females of the public.
And these people are tasked to protect common man.
This is the story of Islamabsd police which is supposed to be model police of the country. If the policemen are not sparing their own collegues, what else can public expect from them. Secondly the police has an intelligence set up which is supposed to monitor such activities. If the intelligence wing is so ignorant of such immoral activities, what protection general public can expect from them.
This is such a shame, expel, fine and put them behind bars. This should be unacceptable in every area of Pakistan. Culprits should be punished to the maximum.
It is shame for the higher authorities. These higher authorities are answerable somewhere in future.
I think this problem holds true for this whole Indian Sub- Continent. Our common history is full of invaders and oppression. Our females & kids have faced ruthless & torturous times in the past. Now, the things have entered our DNA and we believe women as our "jageer". Corrupted mindsets at the workplaces are the biggest threat to our women. The culprit officials in this case must be brought to the book and be fired from their jobs at the 1st step.
This is just tip of the iceberg. Shame on all of us as a society we can’t protect our daughters and sisters. These ladies officers are protecting the society and in return these animals are abusing them. Is this highlighted only because CJ has been asked to take suo motu notice.
What I do not understand why an employee allows her Bosses or even readers for such an act, This should too be investigated. The False complaint should be also punished.