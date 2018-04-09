DAWN.COM

3 Islamabad policemen suspended as probe into sexual harassment of female officers underway

Shakeel QararUpdated April 09, 2018

Three officers of Islamabad police were suspended on Monday following their alleged involvement in sexually harassing female personnel of the force, DawnNewsTV reported.

The officers were suspended in the light of an investigation conducted into a complaint lodged by female officers of the police force.

The Inspector General of Islamabad police, Sultan Azeem Taimoori, told *DawnNewsTV* that an investigation into the matter is still underway.

The female officers also filed an application regarding the matter with the chief justice's complaint cell, where they said that they were harassed in the Police Lines.

The female officers alleged in their complaint that the superintendent of the headquarter, the operator and the reader asked them to come to their lodging area.

"The chief justice should take suo motu notice of the situation, we will provide complete evidence to him," the applicants said while asking that the "black sheep" of the police line should be weeded out.

Robina Tariq
Apr 09, 2018 11:23pm

Regret and shame to male dominated society where these 3 police officer,The female officers alleged in their complaint that the superintendent of the headquarter, the operator and the reader asked them to come to their lodging area. FOR WHAT ? WILL these 3 officers give explanation and tender written apology for future.

iqbal
Apr 10, 2018 12:22am

If true the responsible party should be punished to the max to set an example.

Khan Pakistani
Apr 10, 2018 12:38am

Only suspended ?

Farhan
Apr 10, 2018 12:39am

What else could we expect

Saif Zulfiqar
Apr 10, 2018 12:54am

Don't need these policemen in the force. Their place is in the jail.

Khan-BaQawat
Apr 10, 2018 01:46am

Apology ? Termination from service and Prison with hard labour minimum 5 years ! Financial fine to the tune of 10k in case can’t pay than additional 10 years

Ayub
Apr 10, 2018 01:57am

Yes, black sheeps exist in almost every department of the government.

