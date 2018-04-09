3 Islamabad policemen suspended as probe into sexual harassment of female officers underway

Three officers of Islamabad police were suspended on Monday following their alleged involvement in sexually harassing female personnel of the force, DawnNewsTV reported.

The officers were suspended in the light of an investigation conducted into a complaint lodged by female officers of the police force.

The Inspector General of Islamabad police, Sultan Azeem Taimoori, told *DawnNewsTV* that an investigation into the matter is still underway.

The female officers also filed an application regarding the matter with the chief justice's complaint cell, where they said that they were harassed in the Police Lines.

The female officers alleged in their complaint that the superintendent of the headquarter, the operator and the reader asked them to come to their lodging area.

"The chief justice should take suo motu notice of the situation, we will provide complete evidence to him," the applicants said while asking that the "black sheep" of the police line should be weeded out.