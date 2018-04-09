3 Islamabad policemen suspended as probe into sexual harassment of female officers underway
Three officers of Islamabad police were suspended on Monday following their alleged involvement in sexually harassing female personnel of the force, DawnNewsTV reported.
The officers were suspended in the light of an investigation conducted into a complaint lodged by female officers of the police force.
The Inspector General of Islamabad police, Sultan Azeem Taimoori, told *DawnNewsTV* that an investigation into the matter is still underway.
The female officers also filed an application regarding the matter with the chief justice's complaint cell, where they said that they were harassed in the Police Lines.
The female officers alleged in their complaint that the superintendent of the headquarter, the operator and the reader asked them to come to their lodging area.
"The chief justice should take suo motu notice of the situation, we will provide complete evidence to him," the applicants said while asking that the "black sheep" of the police line should be weeded out.
Regret and shame to male dominated society where these 3 police officer,The female officers alleged in their complaint that the superintendent of the headquarter, the operator and the reader asked them to come to their lodging area. FOR WHAT ? WILL these 3 officers give explanation and tender written apology for future.
If true the responsible party should be punished to the max to set an example.
Only suspended ?
What else could we expect
Don't need these policemen in the force. Their place is in the jail.
Apology ? Termination from service and Prison with hard labour minimum 5 years ! Financial fine to the tune of 10k in case can’t pay than additional 10 years
Yes, black sheeps exist in almost every department of the government.