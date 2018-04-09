DAWN.COM

5 injured in suicide attack on FC vehicle in Quetta

Dawn.com | Syed Ali ShahUpdated April 09, 2018

At least five Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were injured in a suicide blast in Quetta on Monday, DawnNewsTV reported.

According to police, the FC personnel were on a routine patrol when a suicide bomber blew himself up near their vehicle in Belili area of the provincial capital.

The security forces cordoned off the incident site and a search operation has been launched in the area. The injured FC men have been shifted to CMH Quetta for treatment.

Aslam Tareen, the director of civil defence, confirmed that it was a suicide blast and 8-10 kilogrammes of explosives was used in the attack. The age of the bomber seems to be around 20 to 22 years, Tareen said.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which destroyed the FC vehicle.

Belili is considered to be one of the sensitive areas in Quetta.

