8 PML-N leaders defect to demand new province in South Punjab

Khusro Bakhtiar, an erstwhile PML-N leader, held a press conference on Monday with like-minded lawmakers to demand that the country be divided into new provinces "for the security of the future of the children of South Punjab."

During the press conference, Bakhtiar explained that: "New provincial demarcations are the need of the time. We are not here to start a rift — time has made the need for new provinces very apparent."

"The demarcation of new provinces will ensure that funds allocated for Rajanpur are not given to Multan," he continued. "All we want is equality amongst the regions."

"We have a single point agenda: the creation of a new province in South Punjab," Bakhtiar said while announcing that him, along with the other defectors would start the 'South Punjab Front' movement.

"The size of South Punjab is almost the same as Khyber Pashtunkhawa, we have 46 MNAs in the assembly at the moment and yet, they barely give us one seat in the Senate."

Bakhtiar said that the South Punjab Front will take its message to the people through the media, schools and people to people contact.

During the press conference, a total of six MNAs and two MPAs defecting from the PML-N announced that they will be resigning from their posts soon.

Tahir Basheer Cheema, another PML-N defector said: "This demand [for a new province] is not a new one, it is a demand our ancestors made and a demand our children will make."

"It is time we are given equal rights," Cheema said while adding that the demand for a new province is one that various South Punjab leaders have made throughout their time.

He added: "This need [for a different province in South Punjab] is not a linguistic problem. Our demand is simply to safeguard our rights."

