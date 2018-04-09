8 PML-N lawmakers break rank to demand new province for south Punjab
Khusro Bakhtiar, a PML-N leader from South Punjab, held a press conference on Monday flanked by like-minded lawmakers to demand a new province "for the security of the future of the children of south Punjab."
During his press conference, Bakhtiar explained: "New provincial demarcations are the need of the time. We are not here to start a rift — time has made the need for new provinces very apparent."
"The demarcation of new provinces will ensure that funds allocated for Rajanpur are not given to Multan," he continued. "All we want is equality amongst the regions."
"We have a single point agenda: the creation of a new province in south Punjab," Bakhtiar said while announcing that he, along with the other like-minded lawmakers, would be initiating the 'South Punjab Front' movement.
"The size of South Punjab is almost the same as Khyber Pashtunkhawa. We have 46 MNAs in the [National] Assembly at the moment and yet they gave us just one seat in Senate."
Bakhtiar said that the South Punjab Front will take its message to the people through the media, through schools and through personal contact with voters.
"It is natural that all of us want that each district flourishes, has better law and order, and a better education system. For these things to be achieved, we need more provinces," he said.
Speaking of the movement's future alliances, Bakhtiar said, "We are ready for dialogue with any party."
"Our goal is simple: when the new assemblies take oath, the legislation for a new province should be passed within the first session. If that does not happen, we will go to the Supreme Court," he stated to cries of assent.
Tahir Basheer Cheema, another PML-N defector, said: "This demand [for a new province] is not a new one, it is a demand our ancestors made and a demand our children will make."
"It is time we are given equal rights," Cheema continued, adding that the demand for a new province is one that various South Punjab leaders have made throughout Pakistan's history.
He added: "This need [for a different province in south Punjab] is not a linguistic problem. Our demand is simply to safeguard our rights."
During the press conference, it was announced that a total of six MNAs and two MPAs would be defecting from the PML-N and resigning from their posts soon.
However, hours after the briefing, MNA Syed Muhammad Asghar said he would not be resigning from his seat or leaving the party, but would continue to lend his support to the movement.
I have no issues if new provinces are carved out for better administration no matter it is South Punjab from Punjab, or Hazara from KPK, South KPK from Baluchistan or new province by merging FATA and some regions of KPK but point is where were all these people in last five years? Why suddenly they have woken up to the reality that new provinces are needed. To carve a new province is not that simple thing on ground as it seems attractive on paper it is uphill constitutional task in a country where innocent issues like DAMS and Censes are politicized
It is about time to take action
I am of the view that, we must dispense with provinces and make the local governments more powerful with direct contacts with the Federal. Otherwise, we shall have an unending demands of provinces leading to the same end with three tiers of governance of no progress or responsibilities.
The party has begun
Too many notable political developments lately is bound to make you suspicious...why is all of this happning at this juncture
The is an issue and it demands attention. We should not get lost in the discussion like who is making this demand but should pay attention to this persistent demand and do something about it!
Agreed
PML-N going down every day.
Agreed. We need more provinces in our contry. Urban Sindh, Hazara, Southern Panjab etc.The demand is just and within political framework of our country.
New provinces are not needed but rather the local government administration needs to be made better and effective.
@Nomi Goraya This is the election year man, the previous alliances would be broken for the new ones, take it easy, it's that simple.
@nafis Look at Switzerland and India. See how each unit has grown.Look at Indian Punjab which was divided into three provinces and each is flourishing. Look at UP in India which has 200 million people and one of the poorest. When people watch their interest they do better. Pakistan should be configured of roughly 30 million each unit for better development and growth.It will curb provincialism and help in national integration.
I fully support the creation of new provinces as it will break the monopoly/domination by the largest province. We have experienced the effect of 1970 elections. Its about time we create provinces or administrative units of almost equal size with a very strong center.
Population of Pakistan in 1971 was 60 million, today it is over 200 million and the same number of provinces! Just as constituencies are designed on certain number of population/votes so should provinces be made on the basis of certain number of population. No one province should be larger than the total sum of the other provinces. Isnt that the reason why East Pakistan was not given its legitimate right to govern in 1971?
Excellent Idea.