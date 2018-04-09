Nooh Dastagir Butt wins Pakistan's second bronze medal of Commonwealth Games 2018
Weightlifting star Nooh Dastagir Butt on Monday won Pakistan's second bronze medal of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018 by lifting a total of 395kg in the +105kg event in Queensland, Australia.
The 20-year-old from Gujranwala lifted 173kg in snatch and 222kg in clean and jerk to finish third in the competition; New Zealand's David Liti and Samoa's Lauititi Lui claimed gold and silver respectively.
Butt finished ahead of India's Gurdeep Singh, who managed to lift a total of 382kg and finished fourth.
Last week, Butt's teammate Talha Talib became the first Pakistani to bag a medal at the ongoing Games when he won bronze in the 62kg category, also setting a new record in the category's snatch event.
Butt, one of Pakistan's rising weightlifters, regularly bags medals at continental and regional. In September last year, he had created a new record at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships by lifting 389kg to win the juniors +105kg event.
Comments (17)
Congratulations.
Good beginning for the young lifter. Wish him all the best in future.
Gujranwala my city love you for brining pride to Pakistan. So city of wrestlers have lived up to the expectation by winning 2nd medal in Common wealth in weight lifting.
Very good. Good luck Pakistan
What is the total medals tally
Congrats, But even Bangladesh & Srilanka are ahead of Pakistan in standing of GC2018.
good going Pakistan. You have already performed better than expectations.
@Ramprasad Padmanabhan 19 medals including 10 Gold for India and just 2 bronze for Pakistan!!!
Great going Pak, we must give more attention to medal sports like weight lifting and shooting I believe we are much better than neighbouring countries
Way to go. One day Pakistan will be top 3 in CWG ahead of any other South Asian countries.
country of 20 million, nuclear power even in common wealth game is on 20th position happy and feeling proud on just 2 bronze.the small islands even some not have listen name winning gold and well ahead of Pak.its time to promote sports cultures, infrastructure and incentives. sports is necessary for healthy, progressive society. congratulations to winner who almost won with there effort.
It is not winning or loosing but participation which matters!!
@Nomi Goraya I hope you know the difference between wrestling and weightlifting.
Congrats..! But long way to go, Our neighboring countries India/Srilanka are far better than us, We should also give more importance to Medal Winning sports other than Just Cricket..
Congratulations. proud of you
@Ramprasad Padmanabhan 2 Bronzes
Wow 2 bronze medals! Fantastic, great job, hang on tough..amazing!