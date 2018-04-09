Nooh Dastagir Butt wins Pakistan's second bronze medal of Commonwealth Games 2018

Weightlifting star Nooh Dastagir Butt on Monday won Pakistan's second bronze medal of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018 by lifting a total of 395kg in the +105kg event in Queensland, Australia.

The 20-year-old from Gujranwala lifted 173kg in snatch and 222kg in clean and jerk to finish third in the competition; New Zealand's David Liti and Samoa's Lauititi Lui claimed gold and silver respectively.

Butt finished ahead of India's Gurdeep Singh, who managed to lift a total of 382kg and finished fourth.

Last week, Butt's teammate Talha Talib became the first Pakistani to bag a medal at the ongoing Games when he won bronze in the 62kg category, also setting a new record in the category's snatch event.

Butt, one of Pakistan's rising weightlifters, regularly bags medals at continental and regional. In September last year, he had created a new record at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships by lifting 389kg to win the juniors +105kg event.