DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Hip injury rules Yasir Shah out of UK tours

AFPApril 09, 2018

Email


Pakistan suffered a stinging setback on Monday ahead of their Test tours of Ireland and England after key leg-spinner Yasir Shah was ruled out with a hip bone injury.

The 31-year-old has been key to Pakistan's Test wins since 2014, having taken 165 wickets in 28 Test matches.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq confirmed the spinner will not be available for the tours.

“Yasir is ruled out of the Ireland and England Test tours and it's a big blow,” Inzamam told local media.

“It's a big loss for the team.” Medical reports said Yasir suffered a hip bone stress fracture and needs four weeks rest in addition to another six for rehabilitation.

Inzamam said Pakistan called on teenage leg-spinner Shadab Khan, off-spinner Bilal Asif and left-arm slow bowler Kashif Bhatti to fill in the gap.

Shadab has taken just one wicket in a single Test appearance in Barbados last year, while the others have yet to play a Test.

Yasir has taken 89 wickets in 16 of the 17 Tests Pakistan have played under head coach Mickey Arthur since May 2016.

He took a match-winning 10 wickets in Pakistan's victory at Lord's in 2016 on their way to a 2-2 series draw in England.

The leg-spinner also raced to 100 wickets in 17 Tests, while also taking 150 wickets in 27 Tests -- the second fastest player in Pakistan to achieve both milestones.

Pakistan will be Ireland's inaugural Test opponent in Dublin from May 11-15 before playing two Tests against England.

The first Test is at Lord's from May 24-28 while the second is at Leeds from June 1-5.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
M. Saeed
Apr 09, 2018 04:29pm

We must always have good replacements ready in hand to cover such eventualities.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 09, 2018

Critical role of ROs

THE Election Commission of Pakistan has exercised its legal discretion and once again decided to appoint members of...
Updated April 09, 2018

Correcting course

Naqeebullah's murder underscores the need for expediting the move to bring Fata’s people into the mainstream.
April 09, 2018

Who will clean Karachi?

IF the current political leadership fails to fix Karachi’s burgeoning waste disposal problem, a snapshot of this...
April 08, 2018

For Afghan peace

THE run-up to the trip was marred somewhat by Afghan accusations of cross-border fire by Pakistani security forces,...
Updated April 08, 2018

Undiplomatic minister

It is unclear if Khawaja Asif is unfit for the job, uninterested in it or has switched into campaign mode.
April 08, 2018

FIR against editor

“I DISAPPROVE of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it,” goes the phrase often...