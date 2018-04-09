SC summons former Balochistan CMs to explain what they did for improvement in province
Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday directed the last two former chief ministers of Balochistan — Dr Abdul Malik Baloch and Nawab Sanaullah Zehri — to appear before the apex court and explain what they did for the improvement of governance in the province during their respective tenures.
A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by the CJP, was hearing cases at the court's Quetta registry regarding the plight of public hospitals and medical colleges, and the doctors' strike in the province.
"Three chief ministers came during one tenure but what did they do for improvement of governance?" the CJP asked. "Call these chief ministers who ruled here for more than four years."
The incumbent Balochistan chief minister, Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, also reached the apex court along with Health Minister Mir Majid Abro.
Over one million children in the province remain out of schools, Secretary Education Noorul Haq Baloch informed the court, adding that around 2.6m children should have been currently enrolled in schools.
"Why has the government failed to enrol out of school children?" the chief justice asked.
Lacking medical facilities
During the hearing, Justice Nisar asserted that he would want provision of water and healthcare to become the primary focus of the government. "According to Articles 184 and 199 of the Constitution, we have the right to intervene wherever basic human rights are violated."
Secretary Health Saleh Nasar informed the court that a policy was being planned within the next ten days to improve the condition of government-run hospitals.
"Let us know what help you require from the federation," the CJP told the officials. He also expressed his surprise upon learning that the OPDs in public hospitals of the province had been closed down.
The CJP repeated his commitment to ensuring medical colleges don't charge exorbitant fees. "We want the money to be returned to 20 million students," he said, adding that all the amount above Rs856,000 in annual fees should be returned by the medical colleges.
"Unfortunately, our medical colleges are substandard," he remarked.
Hospital visit
The chief justice later visited Quetta Civil Hospital where he interacted with the patients and visited the strike camp of paramedics and young doctors. He ordered the authorities to listen to the protesting medics' demands and present a report to him following which the medics called off their strike.
Chief minister Balochistan and other officials also accompanied the chief justice during his visit.
The bench is expected to continue hearing cases at the Quetta registry until Wednesday.
Meeting with Hazara community
A delegation of the Hazara Community called on the chief justice and apprised him of their issues, according to a notification issued by the Supreme Court. Justice Nisar assured the delegation of resolving the community's issues in accordance with the law.
Comments (10)
The CJP should have started from the improvements in law and order situation in the province before anything. Health and education sectors are directly associated with the betterment of law and order and must be seen accordingly.
Thank you chief justice. We salute you. good job being done
Salute to you CJP. I wish for your long life & health.
Are they allowed to do anything?
Thanks CJP for taking action against this corrupt mafia.
People of Balouchistan should also ask them.
So when we can expect to hear anything done for long pending millions of cases in courts. Have anything been done to improve it? Justice delayed is justice denied.
Very good initiative. They should be held responsible for any issues and advancement that the province did under their tenure.
Does the CJ mean that Rs 856,000/- per annum fees of medical college is an OK amount ? he must revisit this and issue clarification in this regard. Imagine for a moment that someone who qualfied as a doctor after paying Rs 856,000/ year X 5 = 4,2 Million, will serve the general public or worry about a job that pays him well so he can settle the huge debt. Secondly will such a person after spending 4.2M go out and serve in rural areas ?? His first and foremost priority will be to earn as much possible to be able to settle the debt. Its imperative that medical education is brought in line with other higher level studies like engineering or management. Private medical colleges with their much to be desired teaching and quality standards, are nothing but money making institutions !!
@M. Saeed Education can be associated with law and order situation because some times parents get afraid to send their kids to school. but health sector has no association with law and order.