CJ takes exception to slow pace in Model Town trial

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday took suo motu notice of delay in proceedings into the 2014 Model Town killings and summoned details of the case from the trial court and the advocate general for Punjab by April 14.

Fourteen people, most of them members and supporters of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek, were killed and 80 others injured during a clash when the police and administration tried to remove barriers placed outside the party’s headquarters in Model Town. Officials claimed the action had been taken on the demand of the area people as the barriers restricted their movement.

The families of those killed were holding a protest outside the Supreme Court’s registry when the chief justice noticed it on his arrival and called their representatives to his chamber.

Bisma Amjad, who represented the aggrieved families, appealed to the chief justice to take suo motu notice of the inordinate delay in dispensation of justice despite the passage of four years.

She said they were denied a fair trial and demanded that those involved in the killing of innocent people be punished accordingly.

The CJP expressed concern over the delay in the trial proceedings and assured the aggrieved families of complete justice. He summoned complete record of the case from the trial court.

The trial has been pending before an antiterrorism court against police and officials of the civil administration. A private complaint filed by Idara Minhajul Quran is also pending adjudication before the trial court.

Power companies

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar also took suo motu notice of mismanagement in Quaid-i-Azam solar power plant in Bahawalpur and all such projects being run by different power companies in the province.

He directed the Punjab chief secretary and the advocate general to submit by April 14 complete record of these companies as well as details of expenditures on the projects. Another suo motu notice relating to establishment of all 56 public sector companies in the province is already pending before the court.

Besides, Chief Justice Nisar summoned Vice Chancellor of Multan’s Nishtar Medical University Dr Zafar Hussain Tanvir and members of the search committee which recommended his appointment.

Advocate General for Punjab Shakilur Rehman Khan told a two-judge SC bench that Dr Tanvir had a PhD degree in zoology.

The chief justice expressed his disappointment when he was informed that Prof Faisal Masood was also a member of the search committee.

Prof Masood is acting vice chancellor of University of Health Sciences and Chief Justice Nisar regularly seeks his expertise to resolve public interest cases like medical education and quality of milk and food. However, Prof Masood was not present in the court on Sunday.

The chief justice observed that he never thought that Prof Masood could recommend any ineligible person for the post of vice chancellor. “One cannot be a passenger of two boats at the same time,” the chief justice said, referring to Prof Masood.

The bench adjourned hearing to April 14.

Spring festival

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar attended a spring festival at a hotel in Quetta on Sunday. The event was aimed at bringing together members of the diplomatic and business communities along with government officials, friends and families to celebrate the arrival of the new season.

Various activities were organised to entertain the participants. Children enjoyed cultural walk, face painting and took photographs with those dressed up as Disney characters.

Stalls displaying handicrafts, paintings and jewellery as well as those with food ranging from continental to local delicacies were also set up.

Saleem Shahid from Quetta also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2018