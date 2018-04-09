DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Turkey deports hundreds of Afghan migrants

AFPUpdated April 09, 2018

Email


ISTANBUL: Turkey was on Sunday deporting hundreds of Afghan migrants back home on special flights, in a major operation after thousands illegally entered the country in recent weeks.

Early on Sunday morning 227 Afghan migrants boarded a chartered flight from Erzurum in northeastern Turkey back to Kabul, the Dogan news agency said.

It said a total of 691 Afghan migrants would be deported this week with two more flights expected from Erzurum to Kabul later. The flights are being provided by an Afghan airline.

Dogan news agency quoted migration officials in Erzurum as saying Turkey planned to deport all 3,000 Afghan migrants who were currently in Erzurum.

In Kabul, officials denied that the refugees were being deported, insisting they were coming back home at their own choice.

“A number of Afghan refugees are coming back to the country of their own will,” said Islamuddin Jurat, spokesman for the ministry of refugees and repatriation.

“They are the ones who wanted to use Turkey as a transit route to other countries, but when they failed they decided to come back.”

Hub for migrants

Turkey is a major hub for migrants from Afghanistan and other nations seeking to cross from Asia into Europe in search of better lives and work.

Over a million migrants and refugees entered Europe largely through Turkey in 2015, prompting the EU to agree a deal with Ankara on curbing the migration in 2016. There has been a major influx of migrants into Turkey from conflict-plagued Afghanistan in recent weeks, with reports saying almost 18,000 have entered the country illegally in the last three months.

The Afghan migrants are believed to have crossed from Iran into Turkey’s eastern Van province and then moved — sometimes walking on highways on foot — to Erzurum, one of the major cities of Turkey’s east.

The deportations came as Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim visited Kabul for talks with Afghan leaders. On Sunday he met Afghanistan’s chief executive Abdullah Abdullah.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Hamid
Apr 09, 2018 08:22am

Not good work from a brotherly nation

talha
Apr 09, 2018 08:42am

Good move.... Otherwise they will start creating a havoc there just like they did in pakistan

Alba
Apr 09, 2018 08:50am

Syrians have priority in Turkey.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 09, 2018

Critical role of ROs

THE Election Commission of Pakistan has exercised its legal discretion and once again decided to appoint members of...
April 09, 2018

Correcting course

THE murder a few months ago of a young man from South Waziristan — days after parliament had extended the...
April 09, 2018

Who will clean Karachi?

IF the current political leadership fails to fix Karachi’s burgeoning waste disposal problem, a snapshot of this...
April 08, 2018

For Afghan peace

THE run-up to the trip was marred somewhat by Afghan accusations of cross-border fire by Pakistani security forces,...
Updated April 08, 2018

Undiplomatic minister

It is unclear if Khawaja Asif is unfit for the job, uninterested in it or has switched into campaign mode.
April 08, 2018

FIR against editor

“I DISAPPROVE of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it,” goes the phrase often...