6 minors ‘abused’ in Kasur in two days

KASUR: Six minors were allegedly abused here in separate cases on Saturday and Sunday.

On the other hand, police have been unable to recover a five-year-old boy of Bhasarpura who has been missing for two weeks.

Kasur police also raided mobile phone shops over the last two days selling objectionable video clips to customers for just a few rupees. On Sunday, Kasur, Allahabad, Phoolnagar and Khudian police arrested over a dozen shopkeepers, recovered their laptops and computers containing objectionable material and registered cases against them under Section 293 of PPC.

On Saturday evening, four suspects allegedly abducted two minor boys, ‘Z’ and ‘A’, when they were returning home after watching a kabaddi match at Eid Gah ground in Mustafabad. They took the boys to an outhouse in the village and allegedly tortured them before raping them.

‘A’ ran home and informed his family, while ‘Z’ remained at the outhouse in critical condition. A’s family and other villagers rushed to the spot and recovered Z, while the suspects managed to escape. The villagers took the boys to Mustafabad police station where police allegedly refused to register a case.

The infuriated villagers protested against police and blocked the Ferozepur Road in front of the police station for about two hours. They shouted slogans against police and demanded registration of a case and arrest of the suspected rapists.

Later, on the assurance of District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Marwat that justice would be done, the protesters dispersed peacefully. Police registered a case and were looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, a barber in village Kot Mavati was booked and arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl. A man was booked for raping a five-year-old boy in village Badth Kalan and police were conducting raids to arrest him. A 20-year-old man allegedly raped a six-year-old boy at a tuition centre in Basti Chiragh Shah. Police claimed to have arrested the suspect and registered a case against him. B Division police booked a man for allegedly raping a seven-year-old boy in Bhasarpura.

Separately, a five-year-old boy of Bhasarpura has been missing for two weeks since he went to a shop near his house. Law enforcement agencies were making efforts to trace him.

DPO Marwat on Saturday said police had established a DNA profile bank, adding that over 20,000 DNA profiles had been obtained so far and a record maintained to trace out suspects in future. He also said that Kasur police were collecting details of individuals in most vulnerable areas of Kasur.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2018