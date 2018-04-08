DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Abbasi lands in China to attend Boao conference 2018

Dawn.comUpdated April 08, 2018

Email


Photo courtesy: Radio Pakistan
Photo courtesy: Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and seniors members of his cabinet on Sunday touched down in China to attend the Boao Forum Annual Conference for Asia, DawnNewsTV reported.

The PM — who is accompanied by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal — will deliver his speech on Tuesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other global leaders are also scheduled to make an appearance at the conference, which is being held in South China’s island province of Hainan.

According to Radio Pakistan, PM Abbasi is also expected to hold meetings with the regional and global leaders in attendance.

The Boao conference is modeled after the World Economic Forum and is sometimes referred to as the Asian Davos.

The theme of this year’s conference is “An open and innovative Asia for a world of greater prosperity”. Participants will be expected to discuss key issues related to globalisation, the Belt and Road Initiative and innovation.

According to experts, the Boao forum will be a platform for global political and business leaders to share insights on China’s economy, the B&R Initiative and fostering innovation, which will be the fundamental drivers for the creation of new growth engines for the world economy.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Falcon1
Apr 08, 2018 08:11pm

"The PM — who is accompanied by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on his visit to China...

The four-day Boao conference — whose theme is: An open and innovative Asia for a world of greater prosperity"

So what is the Interior Minister doing at this four day event? Does he have any ideas on how to make Asia more prosperous - if he cannot even do his job at home adequately or show up at the courts when summoned??

Sangun
Apr 08, 2018 08:24pm

Useless forum

Zak
Apr 08, 2018 08:27pm

The new world order with dynamic nations forming into a progressive group.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Amnesty mystery

Amnesty mystery

Amnesty beneficiaries need to have some confidence that they aren’t walking into a trap.

Opinion

Editorial

April 08, 2018

For Afghan peace

THE run-up to the trip was marred somewhat by Afghan accusations of cross-border fire by Pakistani security forces,...
Updated April 08, 2018

Undiplomatic minister

It is unclear if Khawaja Asif is unfit for the job, uninterested in it or has switched into campaign mode.
April 08, 2018

FIR against editor

“I DISAPPROVE of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it,” goes the phrase often...
Updated April 07, 2018

Amnesty or surrender?

MANY ‘positive’ features may be pointed out, but the truth is that there is no such thing as a good tax amnesty...
April 07, 2018

World Health Day

LIKE Pakistan, WHO will be looking back at seven decades of health today as it observes the 70th anniversary of ...
April 07, 2018

Justice for Sindh’s women

IT is sad that despite an increase in violence against women, the criminal justice system is unable to punish the...